Napa Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Continues Event #6 of High Limit Sprint Car Series to Invade Grandview Tuesday, July 25 Tickets on Sale at Ticket Hoss

One of the most anticipated events of the 2023 NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series will invade the Grandview Speedway on Tuesday night, July 25 with the Rich Mar Florists High Limit Sprint Car Series powered by Levan Machine and Truck Equipment and presented by HVAC Distributors. This single division 410 Sprint Car Show is highlighted with a 40 lap feature event paying $23,023 to win. The rain date for this event is Wednesday, July 26 at 7:30 PM.

This is the richest sprint car payoff in the history of Thunder on the Hill at Grandview Speedway HVAC Distributors are back on board for the High Limit Sprint Show that will also grace the winner with the Honor of the Hodnett Cup.

Grandview Speedway is honored to be one of just twelve tracks in the United States hosting one of these high paying events. The Rich Mar Florists High Limit Sprint Car Series powered by Levan Machine and Truck Equipment and presented by HVAC Distributors will feature the top 410 Sprint Car drivers from around the country battling for industry leading purses during mid-week events. This Series was launched in the summer of2022 by Kyle Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion along with promoter Brad Sweet, the four-time defending World of Outlaws Series Champion.

With five High Limit events already in the books, Elk Grove, CA driver Kyle Larson is the series point leader and looking forward to his return to Grandview Speedway where he already has four Thunder on the Hill Racing Series victories. Dillsburg, PA driver Anthony Macri is seated second in the point chase. Macri is very familiar with the tricky one-third mile high banked Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, PA, but is still looking for his first career Thunder on the Hill victory.

Rico Abreu of St. Helena, CA is third in the High Limit point chase won his first Thunder Series event at Grandview in 2022. Rounding out the top five in High Limit Points is Brian Brown of Higginsville, MO and Michael Kofoid of Penngrove, CA.

Other expected contenders on July 25 include Zeb Wise of Angola, IN, Cory Eliason of Visalia, CA, Tyler Courtney of Indianapolis, IN (1 Thunder Series win), Aaron Reutzel of Clute, TX (2 Thunder Series Wins) and Brady Bacon of Broken Arrow, OK (5 time Thunder Series Winner). Freddie Rahmer of Salfordville, PA, Danny Dietrich, Lucas Wolfe, Justin Peck and Brent Marks are also chasing the $23,023 winners share.

Time trials will be part of the High Limit events and the current one lap track record is 11.243 set on August 23, 2018 by Aaron Reutzel.

Tickets are now on sale for the Tuesday night, July 25 Rich Mar Florists High Limit Sprint Car Series event powered by Levan Machine and Truck Equipment. In the event of rain, Wednesday night, July 26 will be the rain date with a 7:30 PM starting time.

Adult tickets for this event are $40, children 6-11 $20 and children five and under will be admitted for Free. The Pit fee is $45 and a license is not required. Advance tickets may be purchased on-line at Ticket Hoss or for more information, call Thunder on the Hill at 443 513 4456.

On race night, July 25 gates will open at 4 PM for those spectators who purchased their tickets in advance. Advance ticket holders will enter the grandstand through the Turn 1 Grandstand Gate. General admission tickets will go on sale at 4:30 PM at the front gate.

2023 NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES

Associate Sponsors Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, Rich Mar Florist, HVAC Distributors, Pioneer Pole Buildings, GT Radiator Repairs

Tuesday, July 25 7:30 PM (rain date: Wednesday, July 26 7:30 PM)

Gates Open 4:30 Advance Tickets Holder may enter at 4 PM

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series presents. . .

The Rich Mar Florists

High Limit Sprint Car Series

powered by Levan Machine and Truck Equipment

presented by HVAC Distributors

410 Sprints 40 laps $23,023 To Win!

Sprint Cars Taking it to the Limit

Grandview Speedway Contact Information Track Phone: 610-754-7688

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Twitter/Instagram: @TOTHRACING

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill

TOTH PR