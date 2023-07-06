A Jam-Packed Entertainment Lineup Adds “Magic” to New England’s Only NASCAR Weekend

Sure, NASCAR weekends at “The Magic Mile” are known for fast cars, squealing tires and feeling the roar of 40 of the best drivers in the world flying down the frontstretch, but it’s the off-track entertainment at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) that is guaranteed to make New England’s only NASCAR weekend unforgettable.

From New England Legends to the NASCAR Kids Zone, from Canine Stars to concerts, NASCAR weekend at “The Magic Mile” will have a fun-filled schedule of family-friendly entertainment options for all ages. The free entertainment begins Wednesday, July 12 and continues through Sunday, July 16. The entertainment lineup includes:

New England Legends

New for 2023! Adding a New England flair to the NASCAR 75th anniversary celebration, cars from the region’s top racing legends will be on display Friday through Sunday in the Fan Zone with appearances by Dave Dion, Beaver Dragon, Bobby Dragon, Brad Leighton, Andy Santerre and Dave Moody. The New England Legends live talk show honoring these legends will kick off Saturday at 10:20 a.m. on “The Magic Mile” Entertainment Stage hosted by Tom Corbett Jr. and Justin St. Louis of the Uncommon Deeds Motorsports Podcast as well as Vermont’s own Mamba Smith.

NASCAR Kids Zone

New for 2023! In celebration of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, the NASCAR Kids Zone will be in the Fan Zone Friday through Sunday featuring a coloring book car, photo car, LEGO build and race station, 6V Ride on Racer track, NewBright RC NASCAR racers and Adventure Force play area.

Canine Stars

New for 2023! The Canine Stars educational entertainment act features a world-class team of dog trainers and their adopted dogs from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, The Netherlands and South Korea. They’ve been touring North America since 2012, were seen on “America’s Got Talent” in 2021 and will be performing multiple shows daily in the Fan Zone Friday through Sunday.

Trackside Live

This high-energy entertainment pre-race show includes driver interviews with some of the top stars in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS), including Brad Keselowski and Ross Chastain, and plenty of antics and high-jinks from Kenny Wallace and John Roberts. Race fans can catch the live show on “The Magic Mile” Entertainment Stage Sunday at 11 a.m. Click here for the full schedule and guest lineup.

Dirty Deeds: The AC/DC Experience

A true audio and visual experience, fan-favorite AC/DC tribute band Dirty Deeds invites race fans to take part in two hours of pure rock ‘n’ roll escapism as they take stage Saturday from 8:30-10 p.m. paying tribute to one of the greatest bands of our time. The concert will take place at “The Magic Mile” Entertainment Stage located just outside the infield tunnel across from the S2 Lot.

The Groove Fan Hangout

New last year, The Groove is the ultimate hangout spot to mingle with friends, family and other race fans. Located in the Fan Zone, The Groove will feature DJs, a mechanical bull, a selfie station and plenty of live entertainment, plus comfy couches to lounge in while taking in all the sights. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Open Wednesday through Sunday during race week, fans can enjoy bingo (6-8 p.m. Wednesday) plus performances by April Cushman (8-9:30 p.m. Thursday) and The Flying Ivories Dueling Pianos (9:30-11 p.m. Saturday).

Click here for a complete schedule of weekend fun at The Groove.

Elm City Party Bike

The Elm City Party Bike is New England’s first and foremost pedaled party and sightseeing bike, and it’s coming back to NHMS. Race fans can enjoy a fun, social and relaxing way to explore the NHMS property – from The Groove, around the Fan Zone, down to The Flat Track and back – while exercising or partaking in a snack or beverage of choice. The best part? It’s BYOB!

Elm City Party Bike tours will cruise up and down Broadway Friday through Sunday of race weekend. Each tour lasts approximately 10-12 minutes, so gather up your riding partners and head down to The Groove to sign up for a ride.

Click here for a complete schedule and further information.

Family Movie Night

Race fans can get their popcorn and favorite snacks and find their seats in the grandstands or get comfy on a blanket on the grassy backstretch hill to enjoy “Top Gun: Maverick” on the infield screens. “The Magic Mile” movie night is scheduled for an 8 p.m. start on Thursday.

More Fan Zone Fun

Before the green flag flies, the Fan Zone is the place to be all weekend long. Located in the S2 Lot, Fan Zone activities will be on full display Friday from 12-5 p.m. as well as Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Race fans can test their physical agility in the inflatable obstacle course, get a hole-in-one at the mini-golf course and play their friends in bocce ball.

Rock Point Viewing Area

Rock Point is an open viewing area featuring lawn games, picnic tables and a cash bar perched atop a beautifully-landscaped area in turn four. It’s the perfect place for race fans to cheer on their favorite drivers with their friends as they mash the throttle and race toward the finish line. Rock Point is open Saturday and Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. The area will close following the final checkered flag each evening.

Food Court

Race fans looking to fuel up for the race can stop by the Food Court behind the Main Grandstands for delicious grab ‘n’ go options, race weekend favorites and more. The Food Court will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until the checkered flag for the Crayon 301 NCS race.

Giant Games

NHMS has some wicked big fun in store for race fans at The Flat Track, with giant pong and corn hole and a bounce house during Friday Night Dirt Duels presented by New England Racing Fuel. The fun all starts at 4:30 p.m.

Atlas Fireworks and Shot of Poison

At The Flat Track, once the final checkered flag flies on Friday Night Dirt Duels presented by New England Racing Fuel, Atlas Fireworks will put on an amazing display of fireworks before Shot of Poison takes the stage. Atlas Fireworks is set to light up the sky at approximately 9 p.m. followed by a tribute to the 35th anniversary of the greatest rock and roll party band of all time, Poison. Shot of Poison will hit The Flat Track stage following the fireworks.

New England’s only NASCAR weekend is July 14-16 at NHMS. On-track action kicks off Friday with practice and qualifying sessions for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) plus Friday Night Dirt Duels presented by New England Racing Fuel at The Flat Track. The action continues with NCS qualifying, the Ambetter Health 200 NXS race and Mohegan Sun 100 NWMT race on Doubleheader Saturday and culminates with the NCS taking on “The Magic Mile” Sunday for the Crayon 301. Don’t miss all of the exciting off-track action including Trackside Live, The Groove fan hangout, concerts from Dirty Deeds and Shot of Poison, family movie night featuring “Top Gun: Maverick,” driver appearances, a variety of live performances, fireworks and much more.

