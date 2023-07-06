AMS announces dignitaries for Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend

Atlanta’s NASCAR night race weekend will employ a host of dignitaries and special guests to be part of pre-race festivities.

Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart (Sunday, July 9) Dignitaries:

Grand Marshal: NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Childress will give the command to start engines from the cockpit of the No. 29 car Kevin Harvick piloted to his first career Cup Series victory in 2001. Childress will then lead the field in the historic ride during pace laps before the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart.



Honorary Starter: Walmart Market 21 Asset Protection Manager Joe Milton will waive the green flag to start the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on Sunday night.



God Bless America Singer: Tenor Timothy Miller will once again bring his stirring rendition of “God Bless America” to Atlanta Motor Speedway to kick off pre-race ceremonies on Sunday evening.



National Anthem Singers: Powerhouse trio Chapel Hart – comprised of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and first cousin Trea Swindle – will sing the national anthem before the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart.



Flyover: Two F-15Cs from the 159 th Fighter Squadron “Boxin’ Gators” from the Florida Air National Guard will soar above AMS during the Star Spangled Banner Sunday night.

Pre-race concert: Multiplatinum troubadour Andy Grammer ’s pre-race concert on Sunday evening headlines Revs & Riffs’ slate of musical acts during Atlanta’s summer race weekend. Fans will enjoy Grammer’s catalog full of bona fide hits, including the quadruple-platinum “Honey, I’m Good” and platinum singles like “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine By Me,” and “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah).”

