Doubleheader this weekend for Alsco Uniforms as primary sponsor of Jeb Burton, NASCAR Xfinity race at AMS

Alsco Uniforms, the worldwide leader in providing uniform and linen laundry to customers, including restaurants, healthcare spaces, the automotive industry and industrial facilities is proud to once again be the title sponsor of the Alsco Uniforms 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where the green flag drops on Saturday, July 8.

In addition to sponsoring the race, Alsco Uniforms will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 27 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Jeb Burton for Jordan Anderson Racing in the Alsco Uniforms 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

“We’ve got an action-packed weekend with Jeb Burton driving for Alsco Uniforms in the Alsco Uniforms 250 on Saturday. He’s had a great season so far and I’m confident he can win our race!” Says Ben Fox, vice president of sales & marketing at Alsco Uniforms

“Alsco Uniforms will also be associate sponsors on Austin Hill and Kyle Busch’s cars. We have a few chances at Victory Lane this weekend.” Fox continued.

Tickets for Saturday night's Alsco Uniforms 250 are available for purchase at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

JEB BURTON:

Burton is the son of NASCAR legend Ward Burton. At 16 years old, Jeb started his professional racing career in what was known as the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series. The Virginia native has since raced in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series. This year marks Burton’s third full season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as he competes for the championship with Jordan Anderson Racing/Bommarito Autosport.

“I am so excited to be driving the Alsco Uniforms No. 27 Chevrolet Camaro this weekend. They’re not only a great sponsor, but they ensure my entire crew has clean high performance uniforms to wear at each race.” Stated Jeb Burton

HONORARY STARTER:

Rich Koyle, Sales Consultant for Alsco Uniforms, will serve as the race’s honorary starter.

“I can’t wait to wave the green flag and hear the roar of the cars as they come to life.”

GRAND MARSHAL:

Alsco Uniforms has proudly appointed Duane King, general manager and managing partner of Tennessee-based concrete company Screaming Eagle Ready Mix, as the grand marshal of the Alsco Uniforms 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

“My company began using Alsco Uniforms laundry services several years back. We enjoy a great business relationship and share a love of racing. It is truly an honor to be associated with Alsco Uniforms, and I was humbled to be asked to participate in the race weekend events.”

HOW TO WATCH

Fans can watch the Alsco Uniforms 250 Xfinity Race Series on FS1 at 8 p.m. EDT on July 8. They can also follow the action on Alsco Uniforms’ and Jeb Burton’s social media channels.

AMS PR