Comier and Reaves Blast to Victory on Red, White, and Brews Night in Round 6 of Cook Out Summer Shootout

On America’s most patriotic holiday, Charlotte Motor Speedway celebrated the Fourth of July with a Red, White and Brews Night full of fireworks on and off the track during Round 6 of the Cook Out Summer Shootout.



Presented by Cabarrus Brewing Company, Round 6 ended with a bang as Carl Comier (Old Armor Beer Co Masters) and Roo Reaves (Beginner Bandos) visited victory lane while other division competitors were left to reach for the stars in Round 7 next week.



Bryson Nichols (Bandit), Killian McMann (Bojangles’ Outlaws), Bobby Gossett (Young Lions), Mason Lastra (VP Racing Fuel Semi-Pro), Jensen Jorgensen (Boston Reid & Co Pro), also captured checkered flags on the quarter-mile frontstretch oval at America’s Home for Racing.



Comier Celebrates the Fourth with Masterful Performance



Carl Comier raced to perfection as he maintained the lead for all 25 laps in the Old Armor Beer Company Masters Division to claim his first victory of the 2023 Cook Out Summer Shootout.



The Davidson-native was bumper-tapped throughout the race from veteran Mark Green but never succumbed to the pressure.



“I’ve got an amazing competitor behind me. If I made a mistake, he was going to take advantage of me. He pushed me hard, I didn’t make a mistake and open the door,” said Comier.



Roo Reaves Brews Up a Win in Beginner Bandolero Division



When the green flag fell on the Beginner Bandolero division feature, Gerald While III started on the pole and quickly an intense battle developed behind him among Roo Reaves, Addison Martinez and Rhylee Hutchins. White maintained his lead for only two laps before Reaves used a Turn 3 pass to move to the front.



Despite three more cautions after taking the point, Reaves held off all challengers in a race marked more by yellow flags than battles at the front. Reaves raced his way to his first Cookout Summer Shootout checkered flag with White III in second as officials called the event due to time constraints on lap 13.



Next Up: Who let the dogs out? We do! Round 7 of the Cook Out Summer Shootout becomes a ‘Dog Day of Summer’ as fans are invited to bring their four-legged friends to the speedway on Tuesday, July 11. From Labrador Retrievers to Chihuahuas to Jack Russell Terriers, all dogs are welcome, and dog-owners will fetch a $5 discount on adult admission when they bring their favorite Fido on a leash. Fans should visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com for complete rules and details on Dog Day of Summer at the Cook Out Summer Shootout.



TICKETS: Adult tickets are just $10; kids 12 and under get in FREE. For tickets, schedules and more details about all the happenings at Charlotte Motor Speedway, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway. com/tickets.



KEEP TRACK: Follow all the thrilling Cook Out Summer Shootout action using the hashtag #CookOutSSO. Connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

CMS PR