Sarale Sweeps Non Wing and Super 600 During California Speedweek at Lemoore

Stockton’s Caden Sarale achieved an outstanding feat on Saturday night in Lemoore, winning both the Super 600 and Non-Wing features during the Hoosier Tire California Speedweek for Micro Sprints. Sarale has won three out of four features through the first two nights of Speedweek and seven total in his career.



“I’m so out of breath. Track wears you out. Good fun track, racy. Just had to miss all the ruts, stay in it. Tried to do everything as best as I could,” Sarale said while he tried to catch his breath after the Non-Wing win. “The competition was good. It’s fun racing with everyone. Can’t thank everyone enough!”



Each win paid $1000 to win and a carved wooden bear trophy for Sarale.



Austin Torgerson led an outstanding 50-car turnout in Non-Wing in Hyper Racing qualifying. Sarale qualified third and won his heat, earning high points honors. He drew a two invert for the 30-lap feature, starting alongside Ashton Torgerson.



Ashton Torgerson ended up crossed up onto the outside line in turns three and four on the opening lap but held the top spot after lap one. Torgerson, Sarale, Austin Torgerson, and Broedy Graham of Bakersfield all lined up on the top side of the speedway. Graham then jumped up to third on lap eight. A caution flew on that lap as well.



Sarale and Ashton Torgerson ran closely together until a caution for Jeffrey Pahule of Brentwood stopped in turn two, setting up a five-lap shootout to the finish.



Torgerson got sideways on the backstretch on lap 27 and Sarale pounced, diving underneath him to lead lap 28. Torgerson threw slider attempts on Sarale on three consecutive corners, before Sarale had the lead solidly on lap 29. Texas’ Brecken Reese, who started tenth, drove inside of Torgerson to nab second position at the checkered flag as well. Graham and Austin Wood of Sacramento rounded out the top-five. Reese won the Wilwood Hard Charger as well.



Super 600 competition had 41 cars time in with Bakersfield’s Jett Yantis earning the Hyper Racing fast time. Friday winner Jake Smith of Madera led points after heat race competition, then drew a three invert for the 30-lap feature.



Hanford’s Dalton Parreira drove around the outside of Fresno’s Caden Stoll to lead lap one. Fourth starting Michael Faccinto of Hanford slid into the infield in turn two and fell back several positions. Austin Wood and Jake Hagopian came together, with Hagopian sliding to a stop for a lap two caution.



Smith used the restart to jump into second position behind Parreira. Sarale battled back past Smith on lap five.



The leaders first encountered lapped traffic on lap ten. Traffic picked up considerably on lap 18 with Parreira and Sarale going around the outside of them.



Parreira darted through traffic to try to secure the lead ahead of Sarale. Stoll went up in smoke in the infield and eventually drew a yellow flag on lap 25.



Parreira went up stairs into turn one on the restart, allowing Sarale to drive past him for the lead on lap 26. Parreira gave it one more shot into the final corner but Sarale hung on for the $1000 victory ahead of Parreira, Smith, Wood, and Faccinto.



Hoosier Tire California Speedweek’s youngest drivers compete in Restricted with 13-year-old Lucas Mauldin scoring Hyper Racing fast-time after his Friday feature win. Arizona’s Jace Thurein earned high points for the night and his team drew a four invert for the 25-lap feature. The main also paid $1000 to win along with the carved wood bear trophy.



10-year-old Blayden Graham of Bakersfield used the outside to take the lead from fellow Bakersfield pilot Nathan Ward, age 11, on lap one. Thurein fell back to tenth in the opening lap but got a reprieve when the caution came out for Arizona’s Jaydon Barnes crashing in turn three. Friday hard charger Dash Duinkerken suffered damage but was able to rejoin the race.



Lapped traffic challenged the leaders at the halfway point. Fifth running Brycen Roush of Riverdale collided with Goodyear, Arizona’s Clayton Wilson to bring out a caution on lap 17.



The caution flew again with two laps to go for Greyson Henry of Visalia spinning in turn four. Graham and Ward ran the bottom on the restart while Mauldin made a big run on the top. Graham persevered for the coveted win while Mauldin beat Ward back to the line for second by just .052 seconds. Ward settled for third followed by Manteca’s Brody Rubio and Friday night’s Hard Luck winner Clay Mibach in a tremendous comeback drive.



Action continues for the Hoosier Tire California Speedweek at Dixon Speedway on Monday July 3 before concluding Tuesday on Independence Day from Delta Speedway in Stockton. Drivers meetings will be at 4:30pm each night and every lap can be seen live on The Cushion.



The Hoosier Tire California Speedweek is presented by: Southern Pacific Farms, Elk Grove Ford, Dillon Risk Management, F&M Bank, and Keizer Wheels.



Contingency partners include Hyper Racing, Wilwood Brakes, CSI Shocks, Driven Performance, Topline Titanium, and Kaeding Performance. The Speedweek also thanks MyRacePass, Bullet Impressions, The Cushion, and Creative Vision Printing for their support.



All four nights will feature on site merchandise sales from Bullet Impressions. Hoosier Racing Tires and race fuel will be available each night as well.



HOOSIER TIRE CALIFORNIA SPEEDWEEK RESULTS – JULY 1, 2023 LEMOORE RACEWAY (LEMOORE, CALIF.)



Super 600 – 41 entries

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 24-Caden Sarale[5]; 2. 51-Dalton Parreira[2]; 3. 28-Jake Smith[3]; 4. 2A-Austin Wood[9]; 5. 65-Michael Faccinto[4]; 6. 88-Austin Torgerson[11]; 7. 2B-Garrett Benson[13]; 8. 02-Ashton Torgerson[17]; 9. 55B-Jett Barnes[10]; 10. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[19]; 11. 22E-Evan Dixon[12]; 12. 12-Alex Panella[7]; 13. 56-Cody Key[22]; 14. 27S-Brandon Carey[14]; 15. 20Q-Brecken Reese[18]; 16. 7A-Andi Jones[8]; 17. 73-Nikko Panella[15]; 18. 99-Colton Key[21]; 19. 21B-Caden Stoll[1]; 20. 3-Cole Schroeder[20]; 21. 14-Jake Hagopian[6]; 22. 7T-Logan Trevino[16]



Non-Wing – 50 entries

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 32-Caden Sarale[2]; 2. 20Q-Brecken Reese[10]; 3. 02-Ashton Torgerson[1]; 4. 66-Broedy Graham[6]; 5. 2A-Austin Wood[7]; 6. 73-Nikko Panella[4]; 7. 88-Austin Torgerson[3]; 8. 2-Caden Stoll[13]; 9. 99-Darren Brown[18]; 10. 4K-Khloe Cotton[21]; 11. 2T-Taylor Mayhew[14]; 12. 8S-Daniel Shaffer[20]; 13. 5X-Mattix Salmon[15]; 14. 3-Cole Schroeder[12]; 15. 4B-Brandt Twitty[19]; 16. 73K-Katey Syra[11]; 17. 21-Cash Lovenburg[16]; 18. 55-Brandon Carey[9]; 19. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[5]; 20. 69-Cameron Paul[17]; 21. 55B-Jett Barnes[22]; 22. 4J-Jett Yantis[8]



Restricted – 19 entries

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 66B-Blayden Graham[2]; 2. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[3]; 3. 95-Nathan Ward[1]; 4. 25R-Brody Rubio[5]; 5. 58C-Clay Mibach[6]; 6. 3C-Connor Jacobs[7]; 7. 5-Jace Thurein[4]; 8. 29V-Vito Celli `[13]; 9. 77L-Landon Jones[11]; 10. 10J-Aubri Huckleberry[8]; 11. 38JT-Jackson Tardiff[19]; 12. 79-Dash Duinkerken[17]; 13. 21-Brayton Roberts[10]; 14. 21G-Greyson Henry[18]; 15. 16S-Bryson Sozinho[16]; 16. 17B-Brycen Roush[9]; 17. 76-TK OBrien[15]; 18. 67Z-Clayton Wilson[14]; 19. 29-Jaydon Barnes[12]

CA Speedweek PR