Lincoln Speedway Sunday Action Canceled Due To Continued Storms and Saturated Grounds

Racing action for Sunday, July 2 has been canceled due to numerous storms and saturated grounds at Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, IL.

While the Logan County Fairgrounds race track was lucky in that Thursday’s storms did not cause any significant damage, multiple rounds of heavy rain with more forecasted have left the property overly saturated. As of Saturday late afternoon, many area residents and businesses are still without power.

The next event is scheduled for Friday, July 14 as the Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Cars will make their first of two appearances at the 1/4-mile dirt track.

For more information on upcoming events, visit www.lincolnspeedwayil.com.

Lincoln Speedway PR