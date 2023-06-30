$2,000,023 up for Grabs During Four Nights of Action July 12-15

Winged sprint car racers will vie for the second-largest winner’s prize in American motorsports and the largest in short-track racing this year on Thursday, July 13 at the famous Eldora Speedway.

One sprint car driver will earn a life-changing $1,002,023 for winning the unsanctioned 50-lap Eldora Million on July 13 at the half-mile dirt oval in western Ohio owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Tony Stewart. The race carries a total purse of $1,405,373.

It’s part of an incredible four-day slate of races Wednesday, July 12 through Saturday, July 15 at Eldora that carries a total purse of $2,000,023.

The winner of the Eldora Million will earn $40,080.92 per mile for winning the 50-lap feature. Josef Newgarden only earned $7,332 per mile for winning the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 28.

Comparing dollars to dollars, the winner of the Eldora Million will earn more outright than Ricky Stenhouse Jr. did for winning the 2023 Daytona 500.

“We’ve had two $1 million-to-win dirt late model races at Eldora, but to finally do it for the sprint car community is something that makes all of us at Eldora really proud,” Stewart said. “Sprint car drivers put on some of the best shows in all of racing, and this is our way of saying thank you.”

The Eldora Million preliminary action will occur on Wednesday, July 12. Twin 25-lap features will pay $12,000 to win out of a $117,300 purse.

A crown jewel of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink sprint car series follows the Eldora Million on Friday and Saturday, July 14-15. The Knight Before the Kings Royal on Friday, July 14 will pay $20,000 to win the A-main out of an $83,350 purse.

The following night is the 40th running of the Kings Royal, which pays $175,000 to win and $5,000 to start the 40-lap feature out of a $383,000 purse. Part of that purse includes $6,000 in Kings Royal Rookie-of-the-Race awards.

Hard-Charger awards for the week will pay $5,000.

Huge fields and huge crowds are expected for all four nights of action, and fans without tickets are urged to purchase them without delay to get the best choice of seating areas.

Tickets, schedules, entry lists, camping information and other information are available on the track website at eldoraspeedway.com. Tickets can also be purchased through the speedway office phone number of (937) 338-3815 during normal business hours.

Eldora Speedway is located at 13929 State Route 118, New Weston, Ohio, near Rossburg.

Eldora Speedway PR