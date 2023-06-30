Tim Buckwalter snags Bloomsburg Fair Raceway SpeedSTR win; Kruz Kepner rules in PASS 305 Sprints

When it comes to winning Tim Buckwalter of Douglasville is no stranger to grabbing checkered flags no matter the track or class of car he is competing in. But this season at the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway, the “Wheel Master General” as he better known, had been snake bitten.

Sure he’s been typically fast but result-wise he seemed to be slightly off of showing what he and his car are capable of.

On Thursday evening he finally got to validate his forte with a rousing performance in the All-Pro SpeedSTR feature, leading all the way for his first Bloomsburg win of the season.

Buckwalter started from pole and then held off Mike Bednar for the opening lap lead. He had added company when point leader Briggs Danner slipped into second on a lap four restart and along with Bednar they tried making numerous runs at Buckwalter, mainly following additional restarts, but each time their efforts were resisted.

Needing no more than a lap to get back to speed, Buckwalter was then able to pull ahead just enough to maintain a safe distance and score his first win here since April of last year.

Danner had been closely pursuing Buckwalter until exiting the race out on lap 12 due to a fuel pick-up issue, dropping him to ninth at the finish. Bednar then took over second but could never pull close enough near the end to mount a challenge.

The touring PASS 305 Sprint cars made their first appearance of the season and did so with a strong showing of 31 cars and Kruz Kepner of Kreamer would prove no match as he able to lead handily through heavy traffic and after a late race caution that had bunched the field. It would be Kruz’s first win of 2023.

At the outset Larry McVay led the opening tour but fourth starting Kepner stayed glued to his tail and by lap two blasted his way to the front. He then began to make quick work of the field, not only pulling away from McVay but his speedy pace saw him encounter traffic within six laps.

Kruz was diligently picking off car after car with precision accuracy and as he did his lead continued to widen.

Meanwhile second through fifth had a torrid battle waging between McVay, Timmy Bitner, Seth Schnoke and Tyler Snook. All ran extremely close while at the same time having to negotiate their way through the dense traffic.

With two laps to go the only caution appeared when Logan Jones spun in turn four. That would give McVay a last chance opportunity to get Kepner but it was nothing doing. When the race resumed Kepner was quick to leave McVay deal for second as he made haste and sped off to the popular win.

McVay still had his hands full holding on to the runner-up spot as Bitner, Schnoke and Snook were all nose-to-tail as the crossed the finish line.

Preston Cobb of Coudersport continued the string of different winners with the FWD 4-Cylinder Stocks by becoming the fifth different winner this season and dating to last year when they class first came to Bloomsburg, seven in a row without a repeat victor.

Cobb started from the pole and was maintaining a decent lead until Tim Campbell started to reel him with five laps to go. As the pair got the two to go sign Campbell was on Cobb’s outside and reaching for the lead. However, heading into the first corner Campbell clipped the wall and spun from contention.

For Cobb he then had Adam Campbell nipping at his heels but there was no denying his focus on winning, coming in his first visit to the track.

In the Slingshots Andrew Turpin of Saylorsburg got back to his winning ways as he cruised to his fourth win of the season. James Benz notched a season best second.

SpeedSTR feature finish (20 laps): 1. Tim Buckwalter, 2. Mike Bednar, 3. Doug Snyder, 4. Jason Muldowney, 5. Zack Bealer, 6. Mario Page, 7. Cale Zangli, 8. Chuck Eckert, 9. Briggs Danner, 10. Gavin Danner, 11. Steve Svanda, 12. JR Booth, 13. Dustin Morris

305 Sprint feature finish (20 laps): 1. Kruz Kepner, 2. Larry McVay, 3. Timmy Bitner, 4. Seth Schnoke, 5. Tyler Snook, 6. Ken Duke, 7. Drew Young, 8. Mike Melair, 9. Dylan, 10. John Scarborough, 11. Scott Frack, 12. Tim Iulg, 13. Owen Dimm, 14. Justin Mills, 15. Logan Spahr, 16. Dustin Young, 17. Logan Jones, 18. Jeff Weaver, 19. Chad Phillips, 20. Andrew Boyer, 21. Paul Moyer, 22. Matt Tebbs, 23. Kasey Weaver, 24. Lance Christie DNS: Mike Koehler DNQ: Jonathan Swift, Mike Alleman, Dave Wickham, Mia Koponen, Austin Reed, Erick Knopp

4-Cylinder Stock feature finish (15 laps): 1. Preston Cobb, 2. Adam Campbell, 3. Hunter Flook, 4. Tim Raup, 5. Luke Hoffner, 6. Ridge Cobb, 7. Bruce Long, 8. Kevin Doud, 9. Tim Campbell, 10. Zakery Kline, 11. Jacob Tubbs

Slingshot feature finish (12 laps): 1. Andrew Turpin, 2. James Benz, 3. Nathan Abrams, 4. Brianna Snyder

Bloomsburg Fair Raceway PR