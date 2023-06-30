Friday, Jun 30

Ally 400 Draws Record Viewership on NBC

Friday, Jun 30 23
The Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway captivated television audiences nationwide and became NBC Sports’ most-watched season opener in three years. 

The Ally 400 achieved a total audience delivery of 3.23 million viewers, reaffirming Nashville Superspeedway’s status as a premier racing destination. This level of viewership made the race NBC Sports’ second-best season opener since Daytona in 2017 and surpassed last year’s weather-delayed Nashville race by 9%.

The Ally 400 outperformed NBC’s average 2022 race viewership by a striking 16%, solidifying its position as the most-watched sporting event of the weekend.

The regional support for NASCAR racing in the Music City was outstanding, with Charlotte leading all markets with a 4.80 rating. The top 10 markets nationally included Greensboro, Greenville, Knoxville, Birmingham, Buffalo, Louisville, Nashville, Indianapolis and Raleigh-Durham, demonstrating unwavering enthusiasm for racing competition at Nashville Superspeedway.

The electrifying Ally 400 showcased the incredible talents of Nashville-based Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain, who crossed the finish line 0.789 seconds ahead of second place to emerge victorious in a thrilling race that had the sellout crowd on the edge of their seats.

