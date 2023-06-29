Daniels Defies the Odds to Compete in Cookout Summer Shootout

While Charlotte Motor Speedway races through its 30th season of Cook Out Summer Shootout, one driver won’t let anything from sickness to statistics stop her from racing toward her dreams.

Seven-year shootout veteran Jadyn Daniels grew up in U.S. Legend Cars’ backyard and always knew she wanted to race on the famed quarter-mile at America’s Home for Racing. Daniels’ battle against Rheumatoid Arthritis, an autoimmune and inflammatory disease that causes painful swelling throughout joints in the body. This has been no small task to overcome, but the atmosphere at the Cook Out Summer Shootout and her drive to chase her NASCAR dreams is what keeps her going.

“This is just my favorite event honestly,” Daniels said. “I just want to do everything I can to make it, and hopefully that happens. I just don’t want to give up.”

The 19-year-old’s love for the sport is why she says she continues to drive despite it being “very difficult.”

“There have been many races where I’ve had to pull off the track because I couldn’t hold on (to the wheel) any longer,” Daniels said. “It hurts for sure but I’m still having fun so it’s kind of easy not to think about it.”

Since being diagnosed at 15-years-old, she and her family have tried different solutions to help manage the pain.

“We’re still trying to find another medicine that will work for me. It’s been very difficult, definitely not easy trying to drive a race car,” Daniels said. “I’m fighting through it and still having fun.”

The Harrisburg native looks to continue her success at Charlotte Motor Speedway as she said her wins here have been the most rewarding and exciting of her career.

“I don’t have a backup plan and I don’t know what else I would want to do with my life, so this is really it,” Daniels said.

Despite the hardships, this racer is not done chasing her dreams.

