July Begins With Nascar Modified & Sportsman Double-Header Plus Kid’s Money Scramble at Grandview Speedway, High Limit 410 Sprints, Firecracker 40 and Mass Sprints Are July Highlights

Following an action-packed June schedule, the month of July will be just as exciting at Grandview Speedway.

Several added attractions will join the weekly NASCAR Advance Auto Parts stock car program, plus the first time visit of the High Limit 410 Sprint series highlight the July schedule.

This Saturday night will be a NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series double-header featuring the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman. The race program will consist of qualifying races for both divisions leading into the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main event.

Saturday’s program will also be a special night for the younger fans, as there will be a kid’s money scramble. The kids will be divided into three age groups and sent scrambling to pick up as many scattered coins as they can in a certain amount of time! Kids are reminded to arrive early on Saturday as the first 100 youngsters through the gates will receive a gift bag!

On Saturday, July 1 pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and racing starting at 7:30 pm.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

There will be a pre-race Meet and Greet with the guys from Low Down and Dirty on Saturday. The featured drivers will be Modified driver Eric Kormann and Sportsman driver Mike Schneck Jr. They will be on hand with their cars in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. This is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close, collect some autographs, take photos, and talk racing with their favorite drivers.

This past Saturday, June 24 the race program was lost to the weather. With the postponement, the 90’s night promotion has been rescheduled to Saturday, July 22. Speedway management is inviting any 1990’s era drivers to attend on July 22 and participate in an autograph session. If interested, please contact Tina Rogers at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The T.P. Trailer Modifieds will look to continue the close competition that has been happening so far this season, with eight different drivers reaching victory lane, including six different drivers in eight Saturday night programs, and two different Thunder on the Hill winners to date.

Brett Kressley and Doug Manmiller have won two features each, as the only repeat winners, with Mike Gular, Eric Biehn, Nate Brinker, and Ryan Watt capturing one win each. Sportsman regular Brian Hirthler and Jeff Strunk captured the two Modified wins during Thunder on the Hill action so far this year.

These feature winners will be joined by other top point drivers including Craig Von Dohren, Tim Buckwalter, Jared Umbenhauer, Eddie Strada, Mike Lisowski, Bobby Trapper Jr., Ryan Grim, brothers Jimmy and Jesse Leiby, Kevin Hirthler, Justin Grim, Craig Whitmoyer and nearly three dozen drivers all hoping to score their first win of the season.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman have been just as competitive as the Modifieds, as there have been no repeat winners yet this season.

Drivers who have reached the winner’s circle this year include defending Champion Brian Hirthler, Hunter Iatalese, current point leader Logan Watt, Ryan Graver, Kyle Smith, Logan Bauman, Decker Swinehart, and Ronnie Solomon, who will be in action Saturday night looking for another victory.

These drivers will be joined by other top point drivers including Cody Manmiller, Brett Gilmore, Jesse Hirthler, Addison Meitzler, Adrianna Delliponti, Nathan Mohr, Zane Roth, Michael Burrows, Mark Kemmerer, and three dozen drivers all looking to reach victory lane.

Next Saturday July 8 will be the 53rd annual Firecracker 40 championship race for the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman, with the T.P. Trailer Modifieds also on the card.

Saturday July 15 will see the return of the MASS Sprint car series for the first time since the 2019 season, joining the T.P. Trailer Modifieds for an action-packed program. (NOTE: This is a make-up date for Sportsman if necessary)

The Thunder on the Hill racing series returns for another blockbuster program on Tuesday, July 25, with the first-time presentation of the High Limit 410 Sprint Car series. This series was organized and is run by 2021 NASCAR Cup series champion Kyle Larson, and multi-time World of Outlaw series Sprint Car champion Brad Sweet. It will be a single division 410 Sprint only program, with a massive $23,023 going to the winner!

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, July 1 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, KIDS MONEY SCRAMBLE – 7:30 pm

Friday, July 7 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Slingshots – 7 pm

Saturday, July 8 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, 53rd annual FIRECRACKER 40 – T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman 40 laps – 7:30 pm

Saturday, July 15 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, MASS Sprints – 7:30 pm NOTE: MAKE-UP DATE FOR SPORTSMAN

Saturday, July 22 – BACK TO THE 90’S NIGHT - $10 GRANDSTAND ADMISSION - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, July 25 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – High Limit Sprint Car Series - $23,023 to win 410 Sprints – 7:30 pm - RICH MAR FLORIST PRESENTS THE HIGH LIMIT SPRINT CAR SERIES POWERED BY LEVAN MACHINE AND TRUCK EQUIPMENT

