Race Week for the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart is right around the corner

The stage is set for Atlanta’s biggest Fourth of July week celebration in preparation for the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart. It’s a weeklong celebration culminating in Atlanta’s Night Race with the stars of NASCAR dueling under the lights at Atlanta Motor Speedway.



“We’ve been working all year to bring some of the best entertainment to Atlanta Motor Speedway,” said Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “With activities planned throughout the week, we hope fans will turn the holiday into a vacation right here at Atlanta Motor Speedway“



With exterior campgrounds opening on Sunday at noon, the excitement gets underway on Tuesday with the Fr8Auctions.com Fireworks Extravaganza to celebrate Independence Day. With the Southside of Atlanta’s largest fireworks display, fans will be treated to an evening of entertainment with a trio of concerts featuring Newsong, Tedashii, and The Pit Road Pickers. NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell and Jerry McCart’s Jet Truck Show will ignite the fireworks after dark. Doors open at 6 p.m. and admission is free.



The fun continues throughout the week with the Atlanta Motor Speedway Camper Bike Ride on Wednesday night. Campers are invited to bring their bikes and take a joyride lap around the 1.54-mile quad oval. Riders will meet at Gate 15 of the speedway at 8:30 p.m. to participate.



Racing action begins on Thursday with the Sunbelt Rentals Legends All-Star Race. Eight divisions will compete with an opportunity to advance to the All Star Features. Winners will be recognized on the pre-race stage prior to Sunday’s Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart. Grandstand gates open at 6 p.m. and admission is also free to see the future stars of NASCAR take on the quarter-mile Thunder Ring.



Friday, the free Pit Boss Grills Available at Walmart Camper Appreciation Party will take place in Bootleggers Bar on the concourse. America’s Crew Chief Larry McReynolds will be in attendance and participate in a Q&A at 6:15 p.m. There will be door prizes, free hamburgers and hot dogs courtesy of Walmart, and free beer while supplies last. The event gets underway at 6 p.m.; fans and campers can access Bootleggers via Gate 15 while infield campers can utilize the pedestrian tunnel.



Following the Camper Appreciation Party, fans can take to the high banks and support local children’s causes during Speedway Children’s Charities’ Laps for Charity. With a donation to SCC Atlanta, participants get to drive their own cars on the track, with proceeds ultimately going to organizations that help kids in need. For details on how to participate in any SCC events, fans can log onto www.speedwaycharities.org/ Atlanta.



The party on Friday night is at the Infield Peach Pit! With live music by Tuesday’s Gone, corn hole, dueling mechanical bulls, fireworks and more, the Peach Pit is the place to be. Located in the infield near Turn 3, the party begins at 8 p.m. and fans can catch a ride on a shuttle from their campground to join the fun.



Ahead of a pair of night races on Saturday and Sunday, the AMS Fan Zone will be stacked full of events and activities along with shows, performances, and entertainment throughout the weekend. Fans don’t want to miss the return of “Trackside Live” with Kenny Wallace and John Roberts with a host of driver interviews live on stage.

It’s all just an appetizer for the main course – the Quaker State 400 available at Walmart on Sunday, July 9 under the lights at Atlanta Motor Speedway beginning at 7 PM. With the NASCAR regular season winding down, there’s only a handful of opportunities remaining for drivers to find victory lane and punch their ticket to the NASCAR playoffs, including defending race winner and hometown favorite Chase Elliott. Sparks will fly as NASCAR’s best race just inches apart for 400 miles in pursuit of the trophy, glory, and an opportunity to race for a championship later this year.



“With a weeklong lineup of fun and entertainment throughout the week, there’s something for everyone - including some free events and activities anyone can participate in,” said Hutchison, adding, “but there is nothing better than seeing the stars of NASCAR shine under the lights of Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on Sunday night to culminate the weekend.”



Tickets for the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart are available now at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX.

AMS PR