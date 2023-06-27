Racing Begins for Sixth Hoosier Tire California Speedweek This Friday

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

2023 CA SPEEDWEEK ENTRY LIST (as of 6-27-23)

110 Micro Sprint racers from across the world will begin their battles for carved wooden bear trophies and over $54,000 in cash prizes this Friday with the 2023 Hoosier Tire California Speedweek.Action opens Friday June 30 at Visalia’s Keller Auto Raceway, before racing July 1 at Lemoore Jet Bowl Raceway, June 3 at Dixon Speedway presented by Impact Transportation and Torgerson Racing, and July 4 at Stockton’s Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union.Pit gates open at noon each night of the Speedweek with driver’s meetings at 4:30pm. Lemoore’s driver’s meeting will be one hour later due to the forecasted high temperatures. Each night is a complete show with qualifying and heat races. The top 16 in points will advance directly to the features before B-Mains are held. Each A-Feature starts 22 cars, with Super 600 and Non-Wing racing for 30 laps and $1000 to win each. Restricted also pays $1000 to win in a 25 lap contest each night. The Restricted champion will earn $1500 while champions in Super 600 and Non-Wing each receive $2000. All four nights will be televised LIVE on the www.thecushion.com 50 Non-Wing drivers headline the field along with 39 Super 600 and 21 Restricted drivers ready to race. Pre-entry is still available for Super 600 and Restricted at www.CaliforniaSpeedweek.com Single day entries are also available for those two divisions. A Non-Wing waiting list is also established for drivers wishing to join the 50-car roster.Entries from Australia, Arizona, California, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and Washington have been filed. Arizona leads the out of state entries with 25 cars joining the action.The champions of the 2023 Hoosier Tire California Speedweek will join an illustrious roster of former champs such as USAC standout Mitchel Moles, Sprint Car race winners Tristan Guardino and Guage Garcia, Midget winner Michael Faccinto, Tulsa Shootout winners Jake Hagopian, Chris Andrews, and Nikko Panella, World of Outlaws race winner Gio Scelzi, and many more.The Hoosier Tire California Speedweek is presented by: Southern Pacific Farms, Elk Grove Ford, Dillon Risk Management, F&M Bank, and Keizer Wheels.Contingency partners include Hyper Racing, Wilwood Brakes, CSI Shocks, Driven Performance, Topline Titanium, and Kaeding Performance. Each fast-time pays $100 in cash courtesy of Hyper Racing. CSI Shocks, Wilwood Brakes, Driven Performance, and Kaeding Performance present the heat races, where all 52 scheduled heat races will have a contingency prize awarded. Hard Chargers will be awarded in all 12 features courtesy of Topline Titanium and Wilwood Brakes. Restricted will also carry a Hard Luck prize, courtesy of Driven Performance.The Speedweek also thanks MyRacePass, Bullet Impressions, The Cushion, and Creative Vision Printing for their support.All four nights will feature on site merchandise sales from Bullet Impressions. Hoosier Racing Tires and race fuel will be available each night as well.Potential partners can contact Steven Blakesley ator (916) 316-4854 for more information!Super 600s 02 Ashton Torgerson Glendale AZSuper 600s 2 Caden Stoll Easton CASuper 600s 2A Austin Wood Sacramento CASuper 600s 2B Garrett Benson Concordia MOSuper 600s 2E Eric Botelho Kerman CASuper 600s 2k Landyn Snider Lakeport CASuper 600s 3 Cole Schroeder Bozeman MTSuper 600s 4 Jett Yantis Bakersfield CASuper 600s 4x Teagen Moles Fresno CASuper 600s 5 Mattix Salmon Fresno CASuper 600s 7A Andi Jones Hanford CASuper 600s 7T Logan Trevino Madera CASuper 600s 11M Keaton Martella Hanford CASuper 600s 12 Alex Panella Stockton CASuper 600s 12AU Jordan Mansell Mount Gambier SASuper 600s 14 Jake Hagopian Fresno CASuper 600s 14x Dylan Beveridge Latrobe TASSuper 600s 15k Kyle Cravotta Livermore CASuper 600s 15L Michael Laughton Denair CASuper 600s 19 Nate Matherly San Jose CASuper 600s 20q Brecken Reese Canyon TXSuper 600s 21 Raio Salmon Fresno CASuper 600s 22E Evan Dixon Visalia CASuper 600s 24 Caden Sarale Stockton CASuper 600s 24AZ JW Henderson Queen Creek AZSuper 600s 24S Izaak Sharp Grass Valley CASuper 600s 27S Brandon Carey Salida CASuper 600s 28 Jake Smith Madera CASuper 600s 43E Eddie Hamblen Pine AZSuper 600s 44x Jeffrey Pahule Brentwood CASuper 600s 51 Dalton Parreira Hanford CASuper 600s 55B Jett Barnes Visalia CASuper 600s 55J Jayden Huppert Queen Creek AZSuper 600s 66J Jayden Clay Newcastle OKSuper 600s 67z Isabell Wilson Goodyear AZSuper 600s 73 Nikko Panella Stockton CASuper 600s 77 Ceil Howe Stratford CASuper 600s 84 Deegan Irey Alipine CASuper 600s 88 Austin Torgerson Glendale AZNon-Wing 00 Cody Jessop Madera CANon-Wing 02 Ashton Torgerson Glendale AZNon-Wing 1J Cameron Paul Springville CANon-Wing 1SJ Ryan Carter Manteca CANon-Wing 1T Taylor Whitefield Lake Havasu City AZNon-Wing 2 Caden Stoll Easton CANon-Wing 2A Austin Wood Sacramento CANon-Wing 2B Eric Botelho Kerman CANon-Wing 2T Taylor Mayhew Bakersfield CANon-Wing 3 Cole Schroeder Bozeman MTNon-Wing 3AZ Drake Edwards Wittmann AZNon-Wing 3J Jonny Mederos Visalia CANon-Wing 4 Garrett Twitty Bakersfield CANon-Wing 4B Brandt Twitty Bakersfield CANon-Wing 4K Khloe Cotton Bakersfield CANon-Wing 4J Jett Yantis Bakersfield CANon-Wing 4x Teagen Moles Fresno CANon-Wing 5X Mattix Salmon Fresno CANon-Wing 7 Quinn Thurein Tucson AZNon-Wing 8s Daniel Shaffer Bartlesville OKNon-Wing 11c Colin Mackey Bellingham WANon-Wing 14L Logan Heath Wittmann AZNon-Wing 15k Kyle Cravotta Livermore CANon-Wing 20 Shon Deskins Surprise AZNon-Wing 20q Brecken Reese Canyon TXNon-Wing 21 Cash Lovenburg Visalia CANon-Wing 24S Izaak Sharp Grass Valley CANon-Wing 28k Kevin Carter Los Banos CANon-Wing 32 Caden Sarale Stockton CANon-Wing 32AZ Tyler Brown Phoenix AZNon-Wing 43E Eddie Hamblen Pine AZNon-Wing 44T Austin Taborski Quincy CANon-Wing 44x Jeffrey Pahule Brentwood CANon-Wing 49 Cameron La Rose Surprise AZNon-Wing 51G Grant Schaadt San Tan Valley AZNon-Wing 55 Brandon Carey Salida CANon-Wing 55B Jett Barnes Visalia CANon-Wing 56 Taylor Hall Lincoln CANon-Wing 66 Broedy Graham Bakersfield CANon-Wing 66A Aiden Bailey Fair Oaks CANon-Wing 66J Jayden Clay Newcastle OKNon-Wing 67z Isabell Wilson Goodyear AZNon-Wing 72B Bryant Bell Oakley CANon-Wing 73 Nikko Panella Stockton CANon-Wing 73KK Katey Syra Corcoran CANon-Wing 74 Robby Brockman El Cajon CANon-Wing 88 Austin Torgerson Glendale AZNon-Wing 88R Reilee Phillips Fresno CANon-Wing 97 Connor Lundy Peoria AZNon-Wing 99 Darren Brown El Cajon CARestricted 3c Connor Jacobs San Tan Valley AZRestricted 5 Jace Thurein Tucson AZRestricted 9J Levi Osborne Tracy CARestricted 10J Aubri Huckleberry Lemoore CARestricted 16s Bryson Sozinho Hanford CARestricted 17B Brycen Roush Riverdale CARestricted 21 Brayton Roberts Lake Havasu City AZRestricted 21g Greyson Henry Visalia CARestricted 25R Brody Rubio Manteca CARestricted 29 Jaydon Barnes Goodyear AZRestricted 29V Vito Celli Stockton CARestricted 121p Jaxon Porter Scottsdale AZRestricted 38JT Jackson Tardiff Vacaville CARestricted 55x Lucas Mauldin Rancho Murieta CARestricted 58C Clay Mibach Placerville CARestricted 66B Blayden Graham Bakersfield CARestricted 67z Clayton Wilson Goodyear AZRestricted 76 TK Obrien Manteca CARestricted 77L Landon Jones Hanford CARestricted 79 Dash Duinkerken Laton CARestricted 95 Nathan Ward Bakersfield CA