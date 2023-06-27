NASCAR Chicago Street Race Names Mobil 1™ as Official Concert Stage Sponsor

Today, NASCAR announced that it has partnered with Mobil 1™, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, as the exclusive motor oil of the Chicago Street Race, which is set to take place on July 1 and 2 in Grant Park. As a part of the partnership, Mobil 1 will serve as the presenting sponsor of the Mobil 1 Concert Stage in Lower Hutchinson Field, which will host local fan-favorites including The JC Brooks Band as well as international headliners The Black Crowes and The Chainsmokers on Saturday, July 1, and performances by American and Country superstars Charley Crockett and Miranda Lambert on Sunday, July 2. This exciting announcement further highlights Mobil 1’s commitment to NASCAR and celebrates its 20-year partnership with the sport.

“The Chicago Street Race Weekend represents the best of both sports and music in a one-of-a-kind festival atmosphere, and we are proud to partner with Mobil 1 to bring this unique combination to life,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President. “Mobil 1 has been a key partner in NASCAR for two decades, and we are thrilled to have them aboard for this historic event in Chicago.”

On Saturday, July 1, the Mobil 1 Concert Stage will host a special performance by The Chainsmokers, which will include a once-in-a-lifetime introduction of all NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing the inaugural Chicago Street Race prior to their set. In addition to their sponsorship of the main concert stage, Mobil 1 will also be named the Official Motor Oil of the Chicago Street Race. To further celebrate their love of driving with the NASCAR community, Mobil 1 partnered with former international motorsports champion Jenson Button to bring the superstar to the Chicago Street Race, and will feature a Mobil 1 show car in Lower Hutchinson Field throughout the weekend.

“We are proud to deepen our ongoing commitment to NASCAR and create remarkable and memorable moments with consumers and fans at the Mobil 1 Concert Stage throughout the Chicago Street Race weekend,” explained Ryan Allen, Brand & Partnerships Manager of North America, on behalf of Mobil 1. “This event will be a feather in the cap of NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary Season, and we could not think of a better fit for our involvement as we believe music helps improve every experience – a holiday weekend, a NASCAR race, or a long drive. We are thrilled to help bring these local and global artists to race fans and heighten our passion for the sport while connecting and engaging with the community.”

Since 2003, Mobil 1 has been the Official Motor Oil of NASCAR. Additionally, Mobil 1 has a long-standing partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing – one of the most prominent teams in NASCAR – as well as drivers Tony Stewart and Kevin Harvick.

NASCAR PR