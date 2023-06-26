Chicago Street Race to Introduce NASCAR Cup Series Drivers as Part of Special Event Prior to The Chainsmokers Headlining Concert on July 1

As fans head to Grant Park for the inaugural Chicago Street Race Weekend on July 1-2, they’ll have the opportunity to participate in a two-day sports and music festival unlike anything seen before in NASCAR’s 75-year history. On Saturday, July 1, the NASCAR Chicago Street Race will feature a significant historical moment as the NASCAR Cup Series field will be introduced as part of a special event on the concert stage prior to The Chainsmokers headlining set. The moment will include exciting fan elements including the sport’s largest crowd selfie and the Cup Series field photo to remember the moment in time of the first-ever Cup Series Street Race alongside Chicago fans.

The Chicago Street Race will feature the first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 and Cup Series Grant Park 220 to cap off a unique Fourth of July celebration in downtown Chicago, complete with a music festival featuring global headliners The Black Crowes, Charley Crockett, Miranda Lambert, local favorites The JC Brooks Band, and a special appearance by all of the NASCAR Cup Series drivers during a feature set by The Chainsmokers.

“Whether you’re a long-time NASCAR fan or a first-time racegoer, this weekend is going to be the can’t-miss event of the summer,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President. “With the racing action, concerts, driver appearances, NASCAR Experience activations, and our free entertainment in Butler Field that is open to the public – NASCAR is all about putting fans close to the action in a way that no other sport can, and to do it in Chicago during the best time of the year is going to make this weekend a true bucket-list sporting event.”

With excitement reaching a fever pitch throughout Chicago, the festivities began more than a week in advance of race weekend in every neighborhood across Chicago. From NASCAR Night at Navy Pier on Tuesday, June 27 to Bubba’s Block Party at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center in Washington Park on Wednesday, June 28 to NASCAR Night with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday, June 29, NASCAR will host events and activations for fans to get involved throughout race week.

“For a race as big as this, we’re pulling out all the stops here in Chicago,” said Pete Jung, NASCAR Chief Marketing Officer. “This is an incredible opportunity to show all the ways in which NASCAR engages in the community, and we have planned a full week of fun, family-friendly opportunities to take part in this historic event.”

NASCAR PR