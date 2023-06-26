Carl Edwards Named Nashville Superspeedway's Inaugural Legends Plaza Inductee

Nashville Superspeedway has created a home to celebrate and honor drivers who had the most success and made the biggest impact at the all-concrete 1.3-mile oval, and track officials announced that the inaugural inductee into its “Legends Plaza” is six-time Nashville Superspeedway winner Carl Edwards.

Edwards was officially inducted into the Nashville Superspeedway Legends Plaza during a press conference prior to the green flag for the sold-out Ally 400 (6 p.m. CT, NBC, PRN).

Edwards, who shocked the racing community by becoming an early retiree in 2016 at age 36 with 28 Cup Series victories, was named one of NASCAR’s top 75 drivers during the sanctioning body’s yearlong 75th anniversary celebration. His induction to the Nashville Superspeedway Legends Plaza is very fitting as he scored five NASCAR Xfinity Series wins (July 2011, April 2011, June 2007, April 2007 and June 2006) and one NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victory (August 2003) in his career at NASCAR’s largest concrete oval.

Edwards executed six of his patented “Victory Backflips” with perfect precision during Nashville Superspeedway post-race celebrations following his dominating performances here in the early to mid-2000s.

Missouri native Edwards was so good at the D-shaped oval that in his 13 career Xfinity Series starts he posted 12 top-10 finishes and 11 inside the top five. His lone finish outside the top 10 was 13th.

“We are so proud to have Carl Edwards as our very first honoree for the new Nashville Superspeedway Legends Plaza,” said Matt Greci, Nashville Superspeedway senior vice president and general manager. “Carl was so dominating at this track, not only in his six victories, but also in his consistency of posting so many top-five finishes here. We are thrilled to be able to celebrate Carl with our great fans as Nashville Superspeedway’s winningest driver and first Legends Plaza inductee.”

This is the second hall of fame honor for Edwards, who was inducted into the Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2018.

Away from the track, Edwards has been quite busy. He appeared on an episode of The Price is Right and guest-starred in an episode of the FOX drama series 24. He played in a celebrity softball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis and made a cameo as a West Virginia state trooper in the film Logan Lucky. He has also appeared in several country music videos, most notably for Sara Evans’ song “Slow Me Down” and Justin Moore’s hit “Bait a Hook.”

NSS PR