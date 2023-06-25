Pahule, Sarale, Stepps, and Davis Star in Saturday Summer Sizzler in Stockton

Brentwood’s Jeffrey Pahule, Stockton’s Caden Sarale, Oakdale’s Hayden Stepps, and Manteca’s Briggs Davis closed out the Summer Sizzler in victory lane on Saturday night at Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union. The second night of the Sizzler also served as the sixth points race of 2023 at the 1/7th mile dirt oval in Stockton.



Super 600 competition featured 21 cars timing in, led by Stockton’s Austin Wood. Pahule, Fresno’s Raio Salmon, and Keaton Mantella of Hanford were the heat race victors.



The 30-lap main event paid $500 to win with Pahule and Friday night winner Sarale on the front row in front of a full field of winged warriors.



Pahule leapt ahead at the green flag along with Rocklin’s Tucker Lacaze. Sarale was put into a three-wide battle for third. Wood nabbed third from Sarale on the inside at the conclusion of lap one. Sarale battled back to third, passing Wood on lap four.



Ceil Howe of Stratford spun to a stop in turn one on lap six. On the restart, Nikko Panella grabbed fourth from Wood. The action was halted on lap 13 for a mechanical failure for Alex Panella. Howe and Mantella collided on the front stretch for the next yellow flag on lap 15.



Pahule paced Lacaze and Sarale through lapped traffic to earn the victory. Nikko Panella finished fourth followed by Wood.



El Cajon traveler Braden Chiaramonte was the fastest qualifier over a field of 23 Non-Wing entries followed by Friday winner Sarale.



Nikko Panella, Sarale, and Carsen Perkins of Red Bluff split the three ten-lap heat races. Madera Ranchos’ Dalton Hill, a hard charger on Friday night, and Izaak Sharp of Grass Valley led the field to green for 30-laps and $500 to win.



Hill led the opening lap with Sharp in tow before a caution on lap four for Katey Syra of Corcoran spinning in turn one.



Hill, Sharp, and Sarale battled into lapped traffic with just ten laps to go before the caution fell. Sharp took advantage on the restart, sliding into the lead on lap 24. Hill slid him into turn one and the duo made contact. Sarale darted to the inside and passed them both to lead lap 25.



Hill gave it another shot in turn three on the following lap, but it was nullified by a caution in turn two involving Bakersfield’s Jett Yantis and Perkins.



Sharp biked in turn three on lap 28, while Pahule, Lacaze, Dustin Phillips of Winnemucca, Nevada, and several others crashed behind him.



Sarale led the final two laps for his third victory of the weekend ahead of Hill, Wood, Sharp, and Eric Botelho of Kerman.



Hayden Stepps of Oakdale prevailed in the $300-to-win Restricted feature. Points leader Nathan Ward of Bakersfield topped qualifying. Stepps and 2022 champion Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta won the heat race action.



Stepps accumulated a large advantage in the 25-lap main event after starting on the pole, while Josiah Vega of Antioch, Mauldin, Niko Simoes of Tulare raced closely for second place.



The yellow flag waved on lap 20 when Brycen Roush of Riverdale and TK O’Brien of Manteca crashed in turn four. The yellow erased Stepps’ lead as well.



Mauldin attempted to take second from Vega but washed up to the high side, slipping back to fifth. Stepps claimed victory, followed by Vega, Simoes, Aubri Huckleberry of Visalia, and Mauldin.



2022 Jr. Sprints champion Briggs Davis won his third 20-lap feature of the year and seventh of the last two seasons at Delta Speedway. Heat races were won by Heston Stepps of Oakdale, David Anderson of Clayton, Friday winner Samantha Dozier of Vacaville, and Macken Roush of Riverdale.



Davis turned over onto his side at the start of the feature in turn two to require a red flag. When action resumed, Maya Mauldin of Rancho Murieta raced into the lead followed by Davis.



Davis took over on lap seven and never relinquished it for a $200 win. Mauldin, Stepps, Austin Turner, and Ripon’s Jayden Carey were the top-five finishers.



Delta Speedway hosts the championship night of the 2023 Hoosier Tire California Speedweek on Independence Day, July 4th!



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Interstate Truck Center, Pape Kenworth, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Rancho San Miguel Markets, Eagle Grit, Winner’s Bingo, Genova Bakery, Belkorp Ag, Van De Pol Petroleum, Baker Roofing, and RacingJunk for their support!



Delta Speedway Results – June 24, 2023 Points Race No. 6



SUPER 600 (30 LAPS)

1. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[1]; 2. 19X-Tucker LaCaze[3]; 3. 24-Caden Sarale[2]; 4. 73-Nikko Panella[5]; 5. 2-Austin Wood[4]; 6. 4-Jett Yantis[7]; 7. 21-Raio Salmon[11]; 8. 55J-Jayden Huppert[9]; 9. 30-Isabel Barnes[12]; 10. 24S-Izaak Sharp[8]; 11. 81T-Tyler Chamorro[17]; 12. 10R-Rylee Whitehouse[19]; 13. 5-Mattix Salmon[10]; 14. 11-Keaton Mantella[6]; 15. 15K-Kyle Cravotta[21]; 16. (DNF) 9-Adrianna DeMartini[18]; 17. (DNF) 19-Nate Matherly[13]; 18. (DNF) 77-Ceil Howe[20]; 19. (DNF) 12-Alex Panella[15]; 20. (DNF) 52-Joe Silva[16]; 21. (DNF) 32A-Colton Huelsmann[14]



NON-WING (30 LAPS)

1. 32-Caden Sarale[5]; 2. 20-Dalton Hill[1]; 3. 2-Austin Wood[7]; 4. 24S-Izaak Sharp[2]; 5. 2B-Eric Botelho[4]; 6. 19-Tucker LaCaze[14]; 7. 4K-Khloe Cotton[13]; 8. 72B-Bryant Bell[18]; 9. 82-Brent Brooks[17]; 10. 5-Mattix Salmon[9]; 11. 13D-Drew Laeber[20]; 12. 27-Isabel Barnes[11]; 13. 35-Carsen Perkins[12]; 14. 4-Jett Yantis[8]; 15. 56-Taylor Hall[22]; 16. 73-Nikko Panella[10]; 17. 27D-Don McLeister[16]; 18. 7D-Devin McLeister[21]; 19. 99R-Buddy Chappell[15]; 20. (DNF) 44X-Jeffery Pahule[3]; 21. (DNF) 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[6]; 22. (DNF) 9-Dustin Phillips[19]; 23. (DNF) 67R-Ryan Dotson[23]



RESTRICTED (25 LAPS)

1. 98-Hayden Stepps[1]; 2. 75-Josiah Vega[3]; 3. 120-Niko Simoes[7]; 4. 10J-Aubri Huckleberry[10]; 5. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[5]; 6. 95-Nathan Ward[6]; 7. 29V-Vito Celli `[2]; 8. 25R-Brody Rubio[8]; 9. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[9]; 10. 10P-Peyton Whitehouse[11]; 11. 58C-Clay Mibach[14]; 12. 76-TK OBrien[12]; 13. 11X-Dustin Snow[15]; 14. (DNF) 9J-Levi Osborne[13]; 15. (DNF) 17B-Brycen Roush[4]; 16. (DNS) 16S-Bryson Sozinho



JR SPRINTS (20 LAPS)

1. 96-Briggs Davis[2]; 2. 55X-Maya Mauldin[3]; 3. 99-Heston Stepps[4]; 4. 5T-Austin Turner[7]; 5. 55J-Jayden Carey[9]; 6. 12-Haven Sherman[8]; 7. 17M-Mackcen Roush[5]; 8. 11E-Easton Wright[10]; 9. 26-Dylan Silva[11]; 10. 25DD-Samantha Dozier[1]; 11. 3D-David Anderson[6]; 12. (DNF) 24N-Nathan Fernandez[12]



2023 Delta Speedway Schedule (Subject to Change)



April 8 Opening Day

April 22 Race #2

May 6 Race #3

May 20 Race #4

June 23 & 24 Race #5 & 6

July 4 Speedweek**

July 8 Race #7

July 22 Race #8

July 29 Race #9

August 19 Race #10

September 2 & 3 Race #11 & 12

September 16 Race #13

October 7 Race #14

October 27 & 28 Turkey Bowl XXIV**



**Non-points races

Delta Speedway PR