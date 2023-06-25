Tyler Herzog Extends Points Lead With Coveted Rev Ron Spencer Classic Win at Madera

Fresno’s Tyler Herzog established himself in the Lunkerdaddy Pro Late Model championship fight at Madera Speedway on Saturday night, earning his first win of the season in the coveted Reverend Ron Spencer Red, White, and Blue Classic and extending his points lead. The 80-lap race served as round five for the MAVTV-televised Late Model series and Herzog became the fifth different winner of the year.



“It’s amazing man. I won this thing two years ago. This is definitely for Rev Ron. He meant so much to this track and Madera Speedway,” Herzog said. “I was focused on getting past the lapped cars as fast as I can and then save.”



2022 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model champion Ethan Nascimento led qualifying before drawing the eight for the feature. Herzog lined up sixth. May 20 race winner Jacob Smith of Eagle, Idaho started ninth.



Robbie Kennealy of Madera led the first lap from the pole position while dueling side-by-side with Johnny White of Bakersfield. Fourth-starting Kenna Mitchell of Loomis advanced past White into second on lap four.



Mitchell then drove underneath Kennealy for the lead in turn four on lap 11, completing the pass on lap 12. Herzog used an outside pass to get around Kennealy for second on lap 17. He marched towards Mitchell, bringing Nascimento with him in third. Kennealy got mired in traffic and fell to sixth.



Herzog pressured Mitchell, then passed her around the outside to lead lap 39 – his first lap led of the season. Mitchell’s brakes were glowing red and she eventually slid into the turn three wall for a caution on lap 48. The incident brought on the scheduled lap 50 break two laps early. Herzog led Nascimento, Smith, Shelden Cooper of Clovis, and Kennealy at the stoppage for adjustments and MAVTV interviews.



Herzog comfortably drove ahead while Smith was shuffled back to fifth on the inside line behind Cooper and 2021 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model champion Brody Armtrout of Smartsville. Cooper and Nascimento challenged each other for second position during the non-stop second half. Herzog soared to a 1.1 second lead at the checkered flag ahead of Nascimento, Cooper, a resurgent Smith, and Armtrout.



11-year-old Vito Cancilla continued a historic, unprecedented start to the 2023 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model season with his fourth triumph of the year in round five of the season.



Cancilla was the top qualifier for the division for ages 10-16 years old, then lined up third for the 70-lap event. Wilton’s Chase Hand led the pack after starting on the pole. Outside pole sitter Cam Carraway fell back to outside the top-five on the top side of the speedway.



A red flag flew on lap 11 when Nevada’s Mia Wright spun in turn four, then collected Tristan Pena of San Antonio in a hard crash. Neither driver was hurt.



Cancilla challenged the back bumper of Hand while Henry Barton of San Francisco raced with Bakersfield’s Taylor Mayhew for third. Mayhew tagged the front stretch wall and slipped backwards as a result. Cancilla finally pounced on the inside of Hand, driving into the lead on lap 30.



After the Mission Racing Style Tortilla Chips Break on lap 40, action resumed with Cancilla and Hand at the front of the field. Joey Kennealy of Madera starred in the second half, making a maneuver on the outside line to charge into third. Cancilla set a torrid pace to earn a 3.3 second win over Hand, who completed his fifth second place finish of the season. Kennealy, Barton, and Carraway rounded out the top-five.



Kaine Betancourt dominated the 20-lap INEX Bandolero feature to bolster his points lead. Lincoln’s Brandon Glick finished second in his debut followed by Andrew Williams.



A remarkable 35 INEX Legends Tour Series drivers competed on Saturday night. Taylor Mayhew raced in the Legends and won the 15-lap B-Main which advanced four cars into the 22-car feature.



Brendan Ruzbarsky of Tracy was the pole sitter for the 40-lap main event. Donny Darter of Valley Springs and Bakersfield’s Logan Chambers crashed in turn one for a caution. SRL Southwest Tour champion Jeremy Doss of Upper Lake started seventh but was up to second by lap five. Doss ran an extremely high line in turn one on numerous occasions in attempts to seize the lead.



Darter and Josh Fleming came together in turn one for a caution on lap 17. Doss capitalized when Ruzbarsky chose the inside for the restart. Doss went around the outside of Ruzbarsky to lead lap 18. Ruzbarsky and Las Vegas’ Jaron Giannini see-sawed back and forth for second place while Carson City’s Nick Halen and Las Vegas’ Cody Brown did the same for fourth.



Doss became the first repeat winner of the 2023 INEX Legends Tour Series followed by Ruzbarsky, Giannini, Brown, and Halen. Fellow Nevada driver Brendon Tracy finished sixth.



Up next for Madera Speedway is Club Race No. 4 on July 15 featuring Challenge Cup Series 75 Laps, Madera late Models, Madera Super Stocks, MST’s/Sedans, and Madera Mini Stocks.



For more information about the Madera Speedway including how to advertise with a race team on MAVTV please visit www.racemadera.com or call the race office at 209-356-1968.



The 2023 season would not be possible without the support of Lunkerdaddy Fishing Lures, 51FIFTY LTM, Mission Foods, 805 Beer, Race 2B Drug Free, Competition Carburetion, Hoosier Tires, and Sunoco Race Fuel.



Madera Racing on MAVTV airs Monday nights at 5:00pm Pacific and 8:00pm Eastern.



2023 MADERA MAVTV LATE MODEL SCHEDULE

March 18 - $5,000-to-win

April 8

April 29

May 20 – Military Tribute Night

June 24 – Reverend Ron Spencer Red, White Blue Classic

July 22 - $5,000-to-win

August 26

September 16

October 7 - $10,000-to-win Short Track Shootout

Madera Speedway PR