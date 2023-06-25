Jason Myers Disqualified; Ore Wins Sportsman 100 at Bowman Gray

It didn't come the way he probably would've drawn it up, but Tim Brown won the first 25-lap race in the Brad's Golf Cars Modified Series.

The reason Brown didn't get to celebrate like he usually does, winning his 98th career race, is that he originally finished runner-up to Jason Myers. However, after post-race inspection, Myers was disqualified and Brown was awarded the win. It was also double-points night in each series.

Brown's disqualification nullified his 39th career win. which would've broken a tie for ninth place with his father, Gary Myers for most wins in the Modified Series. It would've also been Myers' second win of the season, the first of which came May 13.

Jason Myers had the fastest qualifying lap at 13.180 seconds, just ahead of Lee Jeffreys. There were two cautions during the race, but runner-up Tim Brown never really made a push to get past Jason Myers.

After the race, Jason Myers drew 14 in the "Madhouse Scramble" for the second 25-lap race later Saturday night, but because of the disqualification Myers went to the back of the field.

Daniel Beeson finished second, Jeffreys was third, Brandon Ward was fourth, and Chris Fleming was fifth.

After the "Madhouse Scramble," Junior Snow started third in the second 25-lap Modified race, but that didn't bother him.

Snow weaved his way to a win -- his first of the season and second of his career in the Modified Series.

Mike Speeney finished runner-up.

"We showed up this morning and we were a little off," Snow said. "And we worked hard on the car and got it to where it was, where it was good enough for a win tonight."

Burt Myers finished third, followed by Fleming and Beeson.

"I want to thank Mike running me clean," Snow said. "Me and him, every time we run around each other we run each other clean."

The featured race of the night was the Market USA Sportsman 100 in the McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series. However, because of a late caution, the race was extended and went to 103 laps.

On the 103rd lap, Zack Ore bumped leader Michael Adams out of first place and led the remainder of the lap for his second win of the season, edging runner-up Chase Robertson.

"Well, I had to work my way up through the field," Ore said. "We started back around fifth. We started back second (on the restart), so I stayed on the inside, bide my time, bide my time until the end. And then on the green-white checkered, I went in the corner. I didn't mean to spin him, but I've never won a 100-lapper. I did what I had to win it.

"I'm sorry if that's the way it happened."

Needless to say, Adams, who took the lead on the 27th lap, had a different perspective.

"Chicken (bleep) move," Adams said. "It's the only way he was going to pass us was drive through us and that's what he did. Man, if he wants to celebrate a win like that, let the (bleep) go ahead and celebrate."

Ore was able to squeeze by for the win, the 13th in his career in the Sportsman Series.

"I didn't intentionally try to spin him," Ore said. "I was going to give him a shove to try to get him out of the groove, and when I tried to get up under him, I knew he was going to chop me off to try to take the position. And I was afraid he was going to wreck both of us, but there again no intentions, no foul intentions at all - but unfortunately it played out like that.

"I'm sorry it happened, but we're here to win races."

The 100-lap Sportsman race is one of the longest races in that series during the season. There is one more 100-lap Sportsman race scheduled in 2023.

"It means a ton (to win)," Ore said. "I'm trying to win races in the 100-lapper for years now. I've come to almost the checkered and spun out into (turn) three. And finally got it done. This is awesome."

Justin Taylor was third, Connor Branch was fourth, and Riley Neal was fifth. Adams finished 12th.

"I think we're getting better and better," Ore said. "We're getting to the point where we can run, and we're one of the better drivers over here, so I think we can run with all of them."

In the 20-lap race in the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series, Austin Jones was able to work through four different cautions during the race to claim his first career win.

Jones started eighth, but he took over the lead from Craig Hartless on lap 2 between turns 3 and 4.

The final caution of four happened with two laps left with Jones in the lead, but he held off Brad Lewis for the win.

"I've dreamed of this my whole life," Jones said. "This is freakin' unreal. Man, I can't thank everybody enough for this."

Chase Lewis finished third, Cale Martin was fourth, and Christian Joyce was fifth.

A.J. Sanders continued his winning ways Saturday night by winning the first 15-lap race in the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series.

Sanders, who opened the night with a six-point lead for first place over Brandon Brendle, picked up his second win of the season.

Blaine Curry finished runner-up, followed by Chuck Wall, Brendle, and Isaac Harris.

"I'm going to tell you what, he drove me as hard as he could but as clean as he could," Sanders said of Curry. "I will remember if I'm behind him. Blaine's a good race-car driver."

In the second 15-lap Stadium Stock race, Connor Keaton picked up his first career win after navigating a field that had four caution flags.

"We've worked pretty hard on this car the last few weeks. This past week, we kind of threw the kitchen sink at it," Keaton said. "...I've got a feeling we're going to have something for the 'A' race in a couple weeks. But I can't thank all my guys enough -- my dad, my brother -- for all the hard work they did."

Andy Southern finished runner-up, followed by James Allison, Matt Goodwin, and Joel Stewart.

There will be no racing next week to honor the annual Fourth of July break. However, racing is scheduled to return July 8 at Bowman Gray Stadium. The racing that night will be highlighted by a 100-lap Modified race in the Brad's Golf Cars Modified Series. There will be a full-field qualifying session before the race, but there will be a full-field redraw. However, the top four qualifiers have the option to elect to go to the back of the field with the chance of winning all or a portion of the $6,000 Fans' Challenge bonus if they finish in the top four.

Also on July 8, there will be twin 20-lap races in the McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series, with the "Madhouse Scramble" after the first race.

There will also be a 20-lap race in the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series, and there will be either one or two 15-lap races in the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series.

