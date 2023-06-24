Sebring to Feature a Larger Schedule in 2024

The 72nd running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring will be March 16, 2024, and as always, the days leading up to the great race will feature multiple races, and a new series on track beginning March 13.

The GTP-winning Whelen Cadillac will return to defend its title as the first hybrid-electrified GTP car to win the 12-Hour classic. Pipo Derani, who drove the car to victory, will also return in pursuit of his fifth Sebring 12-Hour title, further establishing the Brazilian driver as one of Sebring’s all-time most successful.

His win earlier this year matched the four of Allan McNish and Frank Biela. He trails only Rinaldo Capella (5) and Tom Kristensen (6). At only 30 years old when the next Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring takes place, Derani will attempt to move one step closer to Kristensen’s once-seemingly untouchable record. Derani has won four of his first eight Sebring 12-Hour starts – 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2023.

Joining the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (Mobil 1 Twelve Hours) will be the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 for the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge. That event will move back to its traditional Friday afternoon position, with three other sports car series joining the weekend schedule. As many as eight races will take place during the fabled four-day sports car weekend. The 2023 schedule featured five races.

The 2023 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring featured the debut of the IMSA GTP hybrid-powered prototype class with four manufacturers entering two cars each – Cadillac, Acura, BMW and Porsche. Lamborghini has confirmed its plan to enter the top class of prototypes in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship beginning in 2024, increasing the number of GTP entries at Sebring to at least 10, and possibly more. In addition, the LMP2, GTD Pro and GTD classes will return, bringing with them another huge field for one of the world’s greatest sports car races.

Live evening concerts, drink specials and an assortment of food options will again be featured in the fan zone, as will driver autograph sessions in the competitor paddock. As always, every ticket provides access to the competitor paddock for an up-close view of teams, drivers and cars throughout the week.

The schedule of events for Sebring will be announced in the fall, following the release of each series’ 2024 schedules.