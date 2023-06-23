Edwards, Larson and Logano Among NASCAR Stars Appearing at Nashville Superspeedway During Ally 400 Weekend

Six-time Nashville Superspeedway champion Carl Edwards, 2021 Ally 400 winner Kyle Larson and defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano highlight the lineup of America’s best drivers scheduled to make appearances at Middle Tennessee’s home for NASCAR during the upcoming Ally 400 weekend June 23-25.



Edwards, a five-time Nashville NASCAR Xfinity Series winner as well as a Nashville NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series winner, and Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, are set for back-to-back appearances on Nashville Superspeedway’s pre-race stage Sunday starting at 3:45 p.m. CT prior to the sold-out Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race.



Logano, a former Nashville NASCAR Xfinity Series winner, is one of four NASCAR Cup Series stars appearing at the Ford Display in the fan zone on Sunday. Appearances begin at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, with Logano’s appearance set to begin at 3:25 p.m.



All appearances are free for all fans to attend (except Ryan Blaney’s at the sold-out Green Room Lounge Sunday at 3:30 p.m.).



“We can’t wait for our fans to enjoy all the excitement around the track this weekend,” said Matt Greci, Nashville Superspeedway’s senior vice president and general manager. “Fan proximity and access to star drivers has always been a hallmark of NASCAR and is one of the highlights NASCAR Nation looks forward to here in Music City.”



Nashville Superspeedway’s full driver appearance schedule and locations includes:



Black Rifle Display

Saturday

Matt Crafton, Noon

Sunday

Noah Gragson, Noon



Campgrounds

Saturday

Brandon Jones, 12:30 p.m.



Fan Zone Stage

Friday

Matt DiBenedetto, 2 p.m.

Corey Heim, 2:15 p.m.

Chandler Smith, 2:30 p.m.

Sam Mayer, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday

Todd Gilliland, 9 a.m.

Matt DiBenedetto, 9:15 a.m.

Brandon Jones, 9:30 a.m.

Sheldon Creed, 9:45 a.m.

Parker Kligerman, 10 a.m.

Sunday

Michael McDowell, 1:45 p.m.

Erik Jones, 2 p.m.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 3 p.m.

Denny Hamlin, 3:15 p.m.

Kyle Petty, 3:30 p.m.

Aric Almirola, Alex Weaver, Jose Castillo, 3:45 p.m.

Ryan Preece, 4 p.m.



Ford Display

Friday

Matt Crafton, Hailie Deegan, Jake Drew, Ty Majeski, Ben Rhodes, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Cole Custer, Riley Herbst, 12:15 p.m.

Zane Smith, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday

Brad Keselowski, 2:30 p.m.

Todd Gilliland, 2:55 p.m.

Chase Briscoe, 3:10 p.m.

Joey Logano, 3:25 p.m.



Green Room Lounge (ticketed area – sold out)

Sunday

Ryan Blaney, 3:30 p.m.



Pre-Race Stage

Sunday

Carl Edwards, 3:45 p.m.

Kyle Larson, 4 p.m.



Toyota Display

Friday

Tanner Gray, 2:25 p.m.

Saturday

Sammy Smith, 10 a.m.

Sunday

Tyler Reddick, 3 p.m.

NSS PR