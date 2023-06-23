Charlotte Motor Speedway and Blue Cross NC Team Up with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to “Drive Out Hunger”

Charlotte Motor Speedway and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) are teaming up once again to “Drive Out Hunger” in Cabarrus County. Continuing a long-standing partnership, the speedway and Blue Cross NC are partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina this summer to host a series of food donation events aimed at raising awareness of food insecurity and providing services to families in need.

This summer, the “Drive Out Hunger” initiative will host three meal distribution events, kicking off next week at G.W. Carver Elementary School. Later this summer, two additional meal distributions are scheduled, one at North Kannapolis Elementary School and one at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

With support from Second Harvest to identify families in need, the campaign will provide 250 boxes of dry goods paired with 250 boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables at each event.

“Across Cabarrus County, we know that the need is great, especially during the summer months when school lunches are not available,” said Kay Carter, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. “We are thrilled to be able to work alongside Charlotte Motor Speedway and Blue Cross NC to continue their efforts to meet a significant challenge and make an impact.”

In addition to receiving quality food, recipients will be given tickets and food vouchers to attend an upcoming Cook Out Summer Shootout event at America’s Home for Racing. The family friendly grassroots racing series runs each Tuesday night in June and July at America’s Home for Racing.

The 2023 “Drive Out Hunger” campaign marks the third consecutive year that Charlotte Motor Speedway and Blue Cross NC have worked together to combat food insecurity in the area. Previous efforts have included canned food collection events, drive-in movie fundraisers, a branded pace car and a meal distribution event in conjunction with the Latin American Chamber of Commerce of Charlotte.

“When we first conceived of the ‘Drive Out Hunger’ campaign, we knew it was going to be an ongoing initiative,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “We also knew that with great partners like Blue Cross NC and Second Harvest, we can put service into action and make a meaningful impact on our community. This is the next step in that pledge.”

For more information regarding the “Drive out Hunger” initiative, please visit www.charlottemotorspeedway. com/driveouthunger/.

CMS PR