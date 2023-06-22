Parker McCollum Headlines Packed Schedule of Artists and Entertainers for Ally 400 NASCAR Tripleheader Race Weekend

The Ally 400 NASCAR race weekend at Nashville Superspeedway is set to deliver a thrilling experience not only on the race track but also through an incredible lineup of music entertainment and performances. From June 22-25, fans will be treated to a diverse range of talented local and national artists, showcasing their skills at various locations throughout the event.



Award-winning country music singer and songwriter Parker McCollum will headline the weekend’s lineup while getting fans revved up Sunday for the Ally 400 when he takes the stage as the official pre-race concert performer. McCollum will perform at approximately 4:15 p.m. from the pre-race concert stage located on pit road. Fans attending the race have the opportunity to enhance their experience by purchasing a pre-race track pass for $75 that provides stage-front access for the concert and driver introductions. The pre-race track pass also includes access to the Turn 4 Infield experience, which provides views down pit road and the opportunity to view the race from within the infield. The pre-race track pass must be accompanied by a race day ticket.



McCollum is expected to sing many of his popular songs including his No. 1 platinum-selling hits “Pretty Heart” and “To Be Loved By You” from his critically-acclaimed debut album Gold Chain Cowboy. The Texas native has been recognized as an “Artist to Watch” by Rolling Stone, Billboard, CMT and many others. MusicRow listed McCollum as its 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and in 2022 he was named the ACM New Male Artist of the Year in Las Vegas.



Appearing on the pre-race stage ahead of McCollum’s performance will be Carl Edwards and Kyle Larson, each of whom were named to NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers list.



Country music singer and a favorite of the NASCAR circuit, Tim Dugger, will be performing Saturday night on the fan zone stage after the Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity Series race. Line dancing will follow the post-race concert.



The music extravaganza kicks off on Thursday from 6-9 p.m. CT, with the captivating performances of the Rhythm & Racing Buskers -- Tony Justice, Joe Denim, and Kensie Coppin. These talented musicians will bring their unique blend of music and racing vibes to create a lively atmosphere for fans to enjoy.



On Friday, the fan zone comes alive with Chancie Neal, who will take the stage from 3:30-4:15 p.m. and again from 5-5:45 p.m., accompanied by her full band. Fans can expect an energetic performance from this rising star. Additionally, Rhythm & Racing Buskers will return to the stage and entertain the campers from 4-7 p.m.



The Turn 4 Infield experience will feature Emma Zinck captivating audiences from 5-6:30 p.m. Over in the Green Room Lounge, the dynamic duo Stone Silo will take the stage from 5-8 p.m. To top off the day’s festivities, a special post-race busker performance by Joe Denim will take place at the main gate around 9 p.m., ensuring the celebration continues long after the checkered flag.



The excitement continues Saturday with a full day of musical entertainment. Tony Justice will be in the fan zone from 10:30-11:15 a.m., followed by Chancie Neal at the Green Room Lounge from noon-3:30 p.m., treating fans to an afternoon of outstanding music. Kimberly Kelly and CJ Field will captivate the audience at the fan zone stage and Turn 4, respectively, both performing from 1:30-2 p.m.



As the sun sets, Rhythm & Racing Buskers performers Virginia Louise, CJ Field, and the Hutcheson Brothers will be in the spotlight in the campgrounds from 6-9 p.m.



The grand finale on Sunday promises to be a memorable experience for all race fans. CJ Field will make his way to the fan zone stage from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., setting the tone for an incredible day. Macey Mac will grace Level 1 of the grandstand from 1-4 p.m., and Matt Rogers will deliver a captivating performance at the Turn 4 Infield experience from 3-4 p.m.



Throughout the day, Chancie Neal will set the scene on the Premium Plus Level 3 of the grandstands from 3-4:30 p.m., while Carlyle Griffin will entertain guests on Level 5 of the suites as they exit the elevators from 3-5 p.m. The Green Room Lounge stages will feature CJ Field and Eric Dodd from 4-7 p.m.



Fan zone stage performances will conclude with Matt Rogers from 5-5:30 p.m. and then again following the Ally 400 for a post-race busker performance outside the main gates.

