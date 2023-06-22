Just $10 Admission Tickets on 90’s Night With Nascar Modified and Sportsman Saturday Night at Grandview Speedway

Race fans will be taking a trip down memory lane this Saturday night when Grandview Speedway presents 90’s night.

The highlight of the night will be the roll back of the grandstand admission to 1990’s pricing, as fans will pay just $10 for a complete night of NASCAR Modified and Sportsman competition.

Fans are encouraged to wear 1990’s era t-shirts to the track to enjoy a fun night, a trip down memory lane, as well as a complete night of exciting current day NASCAR racing action.

This Saturday night will be a NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series double-header featuring the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman. The race program will consist of qualifying races for both divisions leading into the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main event.

On Saturday, June 24 pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and racing starting at 7:30 pm.

Grandstand admission is just $10, while children ages 9 and under will be admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

There will be a pre-race Meet and Greet with the guys from Low Down and Dirty on Saturday. The featured drivers this week are Brett Gilmore, Adrianna Delliponti and Kyle Smith, who will be on hand with their cars in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. This is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close, collect some autographs, take photos, and talk racing with their favorite drivers.

The Astound TV Network (ATVN) will be returning to Grandview Speedway to record the race events this Saturday for the third of six selected Saturday night programs, with the race event broadcast to be shown on a tape-delayed basis. The heat races will be a complete program shown on the following Tuesday night at 7:30 pm. The features will air the following Friday evening at 7 pm. with further replays to follow.

Looking back at the era of the 1990’s at Grandview Speedway it was a highly competitive time of NASCAR Modified racing action. The 1990 season saw 18 different drivers score a win, led by Jeff Strunk and Randy Bailey who had three wins each. The 1991 season saw 15 different winners led by Billy Pauch Sr. who scored four wins to top the list that season.

The 1992 season saw just 10 different drivers score a win with Pauch Sr. the leading winner with seven victories. The 1993 season saw the win list grow to 14 different feature winners led by Billy Pauch Sr. and Duane Howard with three wins each. Moving into the 1994 season, 17 drivers reached the winner’s circle with Kerry Kratz scoring the most wins with four, followed by 11 different winners in 1995, with Chip Slocum topping the list with seven wins.

Moving into the 1996 season there were 16 drivers reaching victory lane, with former Late Model Champion Jon Kellner scoring the most wins with three. In the 1997 season, 15 drivers were winners led by Duane Howard and Chip Slocum with three each. The 1998 season again saw 16 different winners with Rick Schaffer topping the list with four wins, followed by 14 different winners during the last year of the 90’s in 1999, with Tom Mayberry the top winner scoring seven feature wins.

This Saturday night current day T.P. Trailer Modified drivers will be back in action looking to add to their win totals including this year’s winners in Brett Kressley, Doug Manmiller, Mike Gular, Eric Biehn, Nate Brinker, Ryan Watt, and Jeff Strunk.

They will be joined by top point drivers looking to reach victory lane including Craig Von Dohren, Tim Buckwalter, Jared Umbenhauer, Eddie Strada, Mike Lisowski, Bobby Trapper Jr., and nearly three dozen total drivers who will be in action.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman drivers have seen eight different winners so far including Brian Hirthler, Hunter Iatalese, Logan Watt, Ryan Graver, Kyle Smith, Logan Bauman, Decker Swinehart, and Ronnie Solomon. These drivers will be joined by top point drivers hoping to reach the winner’s circle including Cody Manmiller, Brett Gilmore, Jesse Hirthler, Addison Meitzler, Adrianna Delliponti, plus three dozen total drivers who will be battling for the win on Saturday night.

Following the Saturday night event will be the third Thunder on the Hill Racing Series event of the season with the annual visit of the Pa Posse 410 Sprint Cars running in the PA Speedweek Series on Tuesday, June 27 starting at 7:30 pm. The race program is sponsored by HVAC Distributors Partners for Success and will also include the 358 Modifieds, for another outstanding two-division race program.

Saturday July 1 will be another two-division program of T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman along with a Kids Money Scramble leading into the Independence Holiday.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, June 24 – BACK TO THE 90’S NIGHT - $10 GRANDSTAND ADMISSION - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, June 27 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – 33rd annual Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speedweek Series – $10,000 to win 410 Sprint Hodnett Cup, 358 Modifieds* - 7:30 pm - HVAC DISTRIBUTORS PARTNERS FOR SUCCESS NIGHT

Saturday, July 1 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, KIDS MONEY SCRAMBLE – 7:30 pm

Friday, July 7 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Slingshots – 7 pm

Saturday, July 8 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, 53rd annual FIRECRACKER 40 – T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman 40 laps – 7:30 pm

Tuesday, July 25 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – High Limit Sprint Car Series - $23,023 to win 410 Sprints – 7:30 pm - RICH MAR FLORIST PRESENTS THE HIGH LIMIT SPRINT CAR SERIES POWERED BY LEVAN MACHINE AND TRUCK EQUIPMENT

Grandview Speedway PR