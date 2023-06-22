Nashville Superspeedway Set to Host Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race in Front of Packed House as Grandstand Tickets Sell Out

Demand for the NASCAR Cup Series’ third consecutive visit to Music City has reached a fever pitch as Nashville Superspeedway officials announced today that grandstand tickets for Sunday’s Ally 400 are sold out. A limited number of standing-room-only and premium experience tickets remain for Sunday.



Tickets are still available for Friday’s Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race and Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race; kids 12 and under get in free with a paid adult on both Friday and Saturday.



The sellout continues a recent trend of an increase in at-track attendance in the NASCAR Cup Series, which has produced Sunday sellouts this season at Daytona, Phoenix, Southern California, Atlanta, St. Louis, the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro and Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Coca-Cola 600.



In 2021, NASCAR’s premier series returned to Nashville after a 37-year absence and featured strong fan turnouts at both races. Prior to that, the Cup Series last raced in Nashville at the historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in 1984. This weekend’s sellout includes fans from nearly every state across America.



“We are so appreciative of NASCAR Nation supporting Nashville Superspeedway’s return to the NASCAR Cup Series and the buzz around this year’s Ally 400 has been tremendous,” said Matt Greci, senior vice president and general manager of Nashville Superspeedway. “The sellout for Sunday’s race confirms our position as one of Nashville’s leading sports and entertainment destinations and we look forward to an amazing race on Sunday as NASCAR’s best drivers take the green flag in the Ally 400.”



The Green Room Lounge and Pit Road Club premium areas have both sold out, but there are upgrades still available with the Pre-Race Track Pass and the Fan Walk Pass. To obtain more information and purchase tickets, please visit NashvilleSuperspeedway.com.



To make sure fans don’t miss another exciting NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, they can lock in their 2024 tickets today. By placing a $50 deposit per seat, fans can secure tickets and camping at the Nashville Superspeedway for the 2024 season. Once a deposit is placed, Nashville Superspeedway account executives will follow-up to confirm seat locations.

NSS PR