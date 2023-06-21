POWRi Midget SpeedWeek Coming To Central Illinois Tracks This Thursday-Sunday

Escalating the excitement surrounding the swiftly approaching Tenth Annual POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek, top drivers from around the country set their sights on the Land of Lincoln from June 22-25 at four separate fast-paced facilities.

Entering the illustrious Illinois SPEEDWeek in the POWRi National Midget League points picture, Corbin Rueschenberg of Mesa, Arizona continues to impress while establishing a solid one-hundred-fifty-point lead. Can Corbin continue the constant consistency needed to claim checkers in the championship chase?

Home-state talent and recent feature winner at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Karter Sarff is currently sitting second in the season standings aiming to improve one spot in the point chase over the week-long venture. Rookie of the year contender Cooper Williams remains steady in the championship by rounding out the current podium placement, can Cooper and KKM continue to improve statistically throughout the placement of every event in 2023?

Bringing a whole fleet of top-tier competitors into the Illini state, Keith Kunz Motorsports will also see a full team of drivers entering including frontrunners Jade Avedisian, Taylor Reimer, Marah Ede, and Gavin Miller. Continually rising through the ranks in the BP Fab/Dave.com entry Kyle Bielman and nearby O’Dell Racing team wheelman Mitchell Davis both remain ready for the week of Illinois speed.

Adding attractions and interest, additional top-caliber drivers have also made commitments to compete in the Tenth Annual POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek aiming to add to their yearly win counts including recent Lucas Oil Speedway winner Jacob Denney as well as Port City Raceway victor Daison Pursley and POWRi West winner at I-44 Riverside Andrew Felker all targeting checkers as three-time league champion Zach Daum in the iconic Harris #91 also always remains a steady threat to win.

Joining the mix of competitors slated to enter the Tenth Annual POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek for the week of June 22-25 will also see a blend of traveling talents making the trek including Oklahoma stand-outs Cade Cowles, rising star Elijah Gile, and Chris Andrews in the Miller Racing #95.

Two-Time and Defending SPEEDWeek Champion Cannon McIntosh, with one win at Pevely in 2023, comes into the week red-hot having claimed twelve POWRi National Midget League victories last season including three-of-five nights in the Land of Lincoln endeavor, second only on the all-time SPEEDWeek win list to Tanner Thorson with eight. Mentoring through the span of the contest McIntosh brings up-and-coming Ryan Wake with him into the SPEEDWeek events.

Looking back at the past ten seasons of POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek competitions, Cannon McIntosh enters the two-time seasonal SPEEDWeek defending champion from 2022 and 2021 with Michael “Buddy” Kofoid winning the accolades in 2020. Logan Seavey (2018 & 2019) and Christopher Bell (2013 & 2015) are also two-time champions with Tyler Thomas (2014), Tanner Thorson (2016), and Michael Pickens (2017) all picking up the weekly racing POWRi National Midget Championships.

Diving into the POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek win-count column, Tanner Thorson doubles the closest competitor with eight feature wins over the past nine seasons with Michael “Buddy” Kofoid and Cannon McIntosh quickly gaining four victories over the past trio of seasons. Logan Seavey and Michael Pickens remain tied for fourth all-time wins with three as Christopher Bell and Tyler Thomas each have two feature victories. Kyle Larson, Andrew Felker, Darren Hagen, Austin Brown, Zach Daum, Carson Macedo, Jake Neuman, Emerson Axsom, Daison Pursley, Bryant Weideman, and Jade Avedisian have all captured feature wins during SPEEDWeek action.

Thursday, June 22 – Charleston Speedway

POWRi National Midget League

Full event information is available at https://www.myracepass.com/events/446220.

Friday, June 23 – Jacksonville Speedway

POWRi National Midget League | POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro League

Full event information is available at https://www.myracepass.com/events/444072.

Saturday, June 24 – Macon Speedway

POWRi National Midget League | POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro League

Full event information is available at https://www.myracepass.com/events/444063.

Sunday, June 25 – Lincoln Speedway

POWRi National Midget League

Full event information is available at https://www.myracepass.com/events/439467.

POWRi Championship Point Funds for the 2023 season:

National Midget League: http://www.powri.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=803348

Outlaw Micro League: http://www.powri.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=803350

All POWRi participants must be POWRi licensed members to receive benefits which include POWRi Member Participant Accident Insurance, annual point fund money, and contingency awards. POWRi Memberships are available online at https://www.myracepass.com/sanctions/1011/registrations/6909.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on www.DIRTVision.com – either online or by downloading the DIRTVision App.

Track Enterprises PR