Stafford Speedway and FloRacing Extend Live Streaming Partnership Through 2028

Stafford Speedway and FloRacing have agreed to extend their live streaming partnership through the 2028 season.

Stafford and FloRacing announced a groundbreaking partnership in 2021 with Stafford becoming the first pavement track on the streaming platform. Since the partnership began in 2021, weekly racing action from the Connecticut half-mile has been consumed by thousands of race fans throughout the country.

"FloSports is proud to be the broadcast home for Stafford Motor Speedway. In our earliest days in short track pavement racing, The Arute family believed in our mission to grow grassroots racing in America. We're grateful for their partnership, leadership, and vision and look forward to continued growth in the years to come." - Mike Levy, Vice President, Global Rights Acquisition & Partnerships, FloSports

“When we began our partnership in 2021 it was very clear to all of us at Stafford that FloSports was going to be the long-term streaming home for our events. It’s not often that you find a partner that is so closely aligned with our mission of growing short track racing. To be side by side with world renowned racing properties like Eldora, Chili Bowl, Lucas Oil Late Model, USAC, and ASCOC is something that we take great pride in and our entire team is looking forward to bringing the best in pavement racing to the FloRacing platform each week.” - Paul Arute, COO, Stafford Speedway

Sign-up for FloRacing to watch Stafford Speedway events live

Stafford Speedway PR