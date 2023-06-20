Delta Speedway Returns to Action With Summer Sizzler This Friday and Saturday

Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union hosts its fifth and sixth points races of the year this Friday and Saturday night with the annual Summer Sizzler. Red hot Micro Sprint racing action will hit the 1/7th mile dirt track with Super 600s, Non-Wing, Restricted, and Jr. Sprints competing in complete programs each night.



Race nights in Stockton feature great ticket prices and family-friendly excitement! Tickets are $10 for adults each night, juniors ages 6-12, seniors, and military are $5, while kids 5 & under are FREE! Pit passes are $25. Fans who cannot attend the action in person can view flag-to-flag coverage on The Cushion, the speedway’s Pay-Per-View partner. Pit gates open at 1 p.m. with the driver’s meeting at 5:30 p.m. Friday and 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Hot laps and qualifying will follow.



Although the event carries the Summer Sizzler moniker, the 2023 edition is expected to have mild and beautiful temperatures to enjoy the races. Delicious Royce Farms BBQ adds to the festivities. The weekend’s events are also the prelude to the sixth running of the Hoosier Tire California Speedweek, where 104 paid entries are ready to compete for the coveted wooden bear trophies. Delta Speedway hosts the Speedweek championships on July 4.



Grass Valley’s Izaak “Speed” Sharp is the points leader in Delta’s Super 600 division. Sharp scored his first division win and followed that with a runner-up finish for a successful May at the speedway. Bakersfield 13-year-old Jett Yantis ranks second followed by 2022 champion Nikko Panella of Stockton. May 20 winner Jeffrey Pahule of Brentwood is fourth in the championship ahead of Sacramento’s Austin Wood. A 30-lap feature for $500 to win is on tap each night of the Sizzler.



Red Bluff’s Carsen Perkins leads a hotly contested Non-Wing championship with just a three-point advantage over Pahule. May 20 winner Dalton Hill of Madera Ranchos ranks third but just four points out the of lead. Fresno teenager Mattix Salmon is only nine points out of first himself followed by Sharp in fifth. Both nights of Sizzler wingless competition will feature 30-lap main events paying $500 to each winner.



11-year-old Nathan Ward of Bakersfield leads the Restricted standings. Each night of the Sizzler will include a 25-lap A-Main paying $300 to win. Ward leads 2021 Jr. Sprint track champion Brody Rubio of Manteca by 13 points. 2022 Restricted champion Lucas Mauldin is third in the standings ahead of Josiah Vega of Antioch and Vito Celli of Stockton.



Briggs Davis of Manteca is on a mission to repeat as Jr. Sprint champion in 2023 and enjoys a 15-point lead over Maya Mauldin of Rancho Murieta in that effort. Heston Stepps of Oakdale, Haven Sherman of Citrus Heights, and off-road racer Alex Ranuio of Stockton make up the rest of the top-five for the track’s youngest division. Jr. Sprints will race in 20-lap features for $200 to win each night this weekend!



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Interstate Truck Center, Pape Kenworth, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Rancho San Miguel Markets, Eagle Grit, Winner’s Bingo, Genova Bakery, Belkorp Ag, Van De Pol Petroleum, Baker Roofing, and RacingJunk for their support!



2023 Delta Speedway Schedule (Subject to Change)



April 8 Opening Day

April 22 Race #2

May 6 Race #3

May 20 Race #4

June 23 & 24 Race #5 & 6

July 4 Speedweek**

July 8 Race #7

July 22 Race #8

July 29 Race #9

August 19 Race #10

September 2 & 3 Race #11 & 12

September 16 Race #13

October 7 Race #14

October 27 & 28 Turkey Bowl XXIV**



**Non-points races

Delta Speedway PR