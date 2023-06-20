Crown Stocks Join Mobile Speedway Family

The hottest and fastest growing racing division on the Gulf Coast, the Crown Stocks, are now an official member of the Mobile International Speedway family. The Crown Stocks, with sponsorship from Story and Bleich Roofing, will join the Pro-Late Models, Trucks, Sportsman, Pure Stocks and Legacy Stocks for a jammed packed reopening night on July 15th.

“We are excited to have the Crown Stocks as part of our racing program. They are racing the way we all started out, everybody is going to want to get in one,” said Track Promoter Eddie Shoemaker. “Really happy Story and Bleich Roofing has agreed to sponsor this first year class at Mobile. Their commitment to these cars makes it easy to bring them to our fans in Mobile”

Story and Bleich Roofing (SBR) specializes in residential and commercial roofing services, dedicated to providing customer service second to none. SBR specializes in replacement roof systems of all type applications, providing a full consultation to explain available options that’s right for residential or business applications. www. storybleichroofing.com.

The Story and Bleich Roofing Crown Stocks Class is one of the most affordable ways to enter short track racing and in their first season have skyrocketed in popularity. Teams start with regular street cars, Crown Victorias, Grand Marquis and Lincoln Towncars take all the seats and windows out, fit the cars with a roll cage, racing seat, racing seat belts and they are ready to race. Some teams have built multiple cars renting them out on race night to new drivers.

Mobile International Speedway has scheduled open practice dates for Saturday July 8th and Thursday July 13th. Anticipation continues to build for the Grand Reopening of the Speedway on Saturday July 15th.

MIS PR