NASCAR Names Jack Daniel’s Official Partner of Chicago Street Race Weekend

Today, NASCAR announced a new partnership with the legendary Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey brand, which will serve as an official partner of the first-ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend in Grant Park from July 1-2. As part of the partnership, Jack Daniel’s will receive exclusive naming rights of the Jack Daniel’s Balbo Club, a sold-out premium hospitality area, centrally located within the race footprint.

“The inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend will be a Fourth of July sports and music celebration like no other, and we are proud to partner with Jack Daniel’s for the biggest event of the summer,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President. “They will be an integral part of the festival experience for racegoers, and we are thrilled to bring them to Chicago for this momentous occasion.”

In addition to its flagship Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Brand Tennessee Whiskey — the world’s most iconic whiskey will also be debuting its new ready-to-drink collaboration, Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola. Just in time for summer, the iconic Jack & Coke cocktail can now be enjoyed in a convenient, ready to drink format.

“Jack Daniel’s and NASCAR are two organizations that not only have a proud legacy, but are also looking forward to pushing the envelope for our respective brands,” said Kasey Allgeier, Jack Daniel’s Marketing Manager. “This unique combination of history and innovation makes NASCAR the perfect organization for us to partner with, and the entire Jack Daniel’s team is thrilled to have a role in supporting the first street race in NASCAR’s 75-year history.”

In addition to the Jack Daniel’s Balbo Club and other branded experiences for fans 21+, Jack Daniel’s will be encouraging fans to celebrate responsibly by taking the pledge to never drink and drive. Patrons will be invited to sign the Jack Daniel’s signature wall located in the general admission area near the Jack & Coke branded experience, where Jack Daniel’s will be offering safe ride vouchers for race-day goers.

To learn more about Jack Daniel’s and its commitment to responsibility, fans over 21-years of age can visit jackdaniels.com or jackdaniels.com/responsibility .

NASCAR PR