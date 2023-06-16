Nashville Superspeedway to Honor NASCAR Legend Carl Edwards During Ally 400 Weekend

Carl Edwards executed six of his patented “Victory Backflips” with perfect precision during post-race celebrations at Nashville Superspeedway following some dominating performances at the D-shaped oval in the 2000s. Next weekend, officials from the all-concrete 1.3-mile track will host the Missouri native as a very special guest of the Ally 400 NASCAR weekend where his stellar record at Nashville Superspeedway will be celebrated.



Edwards, who shocked the racing community by becoming an early retiree in 2016 at age 36 with 28 Cup Series victories, was named one of NASCAR’s top 75 drivers during the sanctioning body’s yearlong 75th anniversary celebration. That honor from NASCAR was made possible by his remarkable record at Nashville Superspeedway, where he scored five NASCAR Xfinity Series wins (July 2011, April 2011, June 2007, April 2007 and June 2006) and one NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victory (August 2003) in his career at NASCAR’s largest concrete oval.



Edwards was so good at Nashville Superspeedway that in his 13 career Xfinity Series starts he posted 12 top-10 finishes and 11 top-five showings. His lone finish outside the top 10 was 13th.



Fans attending the event on June 25 will have several opportunities to see Edwards prior to the running of the Ally 400 that night.



Edwards will make an appearance at the fan zone stage where he will be interviewed by NASCAR personality Alex Weaver. He will also make a stop by the pre-race concert stage prior to country music star Parker McCollum’s performance. Edwards is scheduled to participate in official pre-race ceremonies and will make a special visit with guests in the Green Room Lounge, one of Nashville Superspeedway’s newly created VIP and premium experiences.



Away from the track, Edwards has been quite busy. He appeared on an episode of The Price is Right and guest-starred in an episode of the FOX drama series 24. He played in a celebrity softball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis and made a cameo as a West Virginia state trooper in the film Logan Lucky. He has also appeared in several country music videos, most notably for Sara Evans’ song “Slow Me Down” and Justin Moore’s hit “Bait a Hook.” He was on Chicago Fire, co-hosted the Kelly and Regis Show, and many more.

NSS PR