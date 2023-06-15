NASCAR Joins Forces with Chicago Institutions Lou Malnati's Pizzeria, Garrett Popcorn Shops, and Vienna Beef for Chicago Street Race Weekend

Today, NASCAR announced new partnerships with Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, Garrett Popcorn Shops, and Vienna Beef, to bring these three Chicago icons to the inaugural Chicago Street Race Weekend. The race weekend, which is expected to draw 100,000 people from every corner of the globe, will feature a two-day racing and music festival that will highlight local Chicago cuisine, art, entertainment, and culture on a national and international scale.

“Chicago is one of the top food tourism destinations in the world for good reason, and these three brands are must-haves for anyone who wants to experience what the Chicago food scene is all about,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President. “Whether our guests are coming in from across the street or across the pond, Lou Malnati’s, Garrett Popcorn, and Vienna Beef will help us provide them with the quintessential Chicago food experience throughout race weekend.”

Lou Malnati's, Garrett Popcorn, and Vienna Beef will all bring their world-famous flavors, including deep dish pizza, Garrett Mix popcorn, and Chicago dogs to racegoers at several locations throughout the Grant Park footprint.

Lou Malnati’s is considered the oldest family name in Chicago pizza, dating back to 1971. Still family-owned, the company is famous for its authentic, family recipe deep dish pizza with its signature buttery, flaky crust. Lou’s has grown to 80 locations across Chicagoland, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, and Phoenix, and ships its pizzas nationwide through its website.

“From one iconic brand to another, we’re thrilled to partner with NASCAR to create the ultimate deep dish pizza experience here on the streets of Chicago. As racing fans across the globe descend upon our hometown, we’re honored to serve them our authentic deep dish, whether in one of our local restaurants or at the ground-breaking racing event,” said Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria. “NASCAR fans are legendary themselves, and we can’t wait to welcome them into Deep Dish Nation. The Chicago Street Race is sure to be iconic, and we’re revved up with excitement to be a part of it.”

The Chicago Street Race weekend is already set to welcome travelers from 50 states, 13 countries, and four continents to Chicago for the first-ever street race in NASCAR’s 75-year history. The race is expected to generate more than $113 million in economic impact for the city of Chicago, including local restaurants, hotels, and family-owned businesses.

Garrett Popcorn Shops was started by a female entrepreneur, who developed the now-famous recipes in her family kitchen. To this day, they continue their proud traditions of hot-air popped kernels, CaramelCrisp cooked in copper kettles, and finished recipes that are hand-scooped to order.

“Garrett Popcorn is proud to sponsor such an important event for the City of Chicago and to be the Official Gourmet Popcorn of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race,” said Lance Chody, Owner of Garrett Brands. “This event will attract fans to our great city from near and far; we’re happy to help represent the very best of Chicago. Garrett Popcorn will be available on-site to delight fans, old and new, and contribute to delivering an exciting and fabulous experience for all.”

These offerings will be in addition to the wide array of options provided by the official food and beverage partner of the Chicago Street Race, Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, who will showcase a variety of signature Chicago items from RPM Restaurants, Bub City, Sushi-san, Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba!, Summer House, Hub 51, The Oakville Grill & Cellar, and Tallboy Taco.

Making food memories since 1893, Vienna Beef found fame at the World’s Fair/Columbian Exposition, when two brothers debuted their sausages, made according to their Austrian-Hungarian roots. The Chicago Style Hot Dog became an institution during the Great Depression, thanks to its bounty of condiments and five-cents price tag. Today, Vienna Beef products are made right at home in Chicago, in small batches according to their traditional recipes.

“Vienna Beef has been serving Chicago hot dogs from the first horse-powered wagon in Chicago to today’s 700 horse-powered NASCAR,” said Timothy O’Brien, President, Vienna Beef. “We are excited to participate on the inaugural race in this great city.”

To learn more about Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, visit www.loumalnatis.com. For more information on Garrett Popcorn Shops, visit www.garrettpopcorn.com. To learn more about Vienna Beef, visit www.viennabeef.com.

