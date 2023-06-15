NASCAR Modified and Sportsman Double-Header Highlites Two Days of Grandview Speedway Racing

The action-packed month of June continues at Grandview Speedway with a weekend double-header, following on the heels of the just completed Tuesday night USAC Sprint Car/Modified double program.

Last Friday was scheduled to be another Outlaw Racing Series Enduro/Vintage double program, however the event was rained out during early practice rounds and has been rescheduled to this Friday, June 16. On Friday, grandstand admission for adults is $10, children ages 12 and under are free, while pit admission is $30. Pit gates open at 2 pm. while grandstand gates open at 5:30 pm. and racing starts at 7 pm. Anyone holding a grandstand ticket or pit wristband from last Friday may use them for this Friday’s rescheduled event.

This Saturday night will be another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series double-header featuring the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman. The race program will consist of qualifying races for both divisions leading into the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main event.

Saturday night will also feature the third Trivia night of the season, where fans can win prizes after answering questions about Grandview Speedway racing. The first two have turned out to be very popular so far this season!

The pre-race Meet and Greet with the guys from Low Down and Dirty returns this Saturday and will be featuring Modified drivers Nate Brinker (who just won his first ever feature last week) and Darrin Schuler along with the father and son duo of Tom Miller Sr. and Tom Miller Jr in the Sportsman division. The Meet and Greet is held in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. and is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close, collect some autographs, take photos, and talk racing with their favorite drivers.

On Saturday, June 17 pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and racing starting at 7:30 pm.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

The last Saturday night of June on the 24th, will feature a trip back in time, as speedway management hosts 90’s night. Fans are encouraged to wear their 1990’s era t-shirts and maybe grow their hair a little longer for this night. Grandstand admission for this night will be rolled back to 1990’s pricing at just $10 for a two-division program of T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman!

This past Saturday night Nate Brinker was able to score the win in the T.P. Trailer Modified feature, becoming the fifth different winner this season, and second driver to score his first career Modified victory. Brinker joins Eric Biehn as first-time winners this season and will be in the hunt for another this Saturday along with Brett Kressley and Doug Manmiller who have scored two wins this season, Mike Gular who has one win, and Jeff Strunk who just scored a win in Tuesday night’s Thunder on the Hill program.

Some other drivers looking to break into victory lane include top point drivers like Craig Von Dohren, Tim Buckwalter, Jared Umbenhauer, Eddie Strada, Ryan Watt, Ryan Grim, Bobby Trapper Jr. and nearly three dozen drivers this Saturday night.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman continue to have great competition each Saturday night as Decker Swinehart added his name to the winner’s list, becoming the seventh different winner in as many events this season. Swinehart joins Brian Hirthler, Hunter Iatalese, Logan Watt, Ryan Graver, Kyle Smith, and Logan Bauman as winners so far this season.

Other drivers that will be in the hunt to join the win list this Saturday include top point drivers like Brett Gilmore, Cody Manmiller, Addison Meitzler, Jesse Hirthler, Adrianna Delliponti, along with three dozen total drivers again on Saturday night.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, June 16 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm

Saturday, June 17 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 pm

Saturday, June 24 – BACK TO THE 90’S NIGHT - $10 GRANDSTAND ADMISSION - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, June 27 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – 33rd annual Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speedweek Series – $10,000 to win 410 Sprint Hodnett Cup, 358 Modifieds* - 7:30 pm - HVAC DISTRIBUTORS PARTNERS FOR SUCCESS NIGHT

Tuesday, July 25 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – High Limit Sprint Car Series - $23,023 to win 410 Sprints – 7:30 pm - LEVAN MACHINE AND TRUCK EQUIPMENT PRESENT THE RICH MAR FLORIST HIGH LIMIT SPRINT NIGHT

Grandview Speedway PR