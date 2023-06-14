Velocity Solar Night Brings Nascar Racing, Fireworks, and Destruction to Roseville

All American Speedway presented by Roseville Toyota returns to action on Saturday night, June 17th, with Velocity Solar Night. A full lineup of NASCAR racing will be joined by post-race fireworks and the final NAPA Riebes Trailer Bash of spring. NASCAR Berco Redwood Pro Late Models return, joined by twin features for the Velocity Solar Modifieds. NAPA Riebes Super Stocks, F4s, and AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models will also compete.



Grandstands open at 4pm with heat races getting underway at 5:15pm. Opening ceremonies are at 6pm followed by six NASCAR main events, the NAPA Riebes Trailer Bash, and post-race fireworks!



Tickets for Velocity Solar Night are available online at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com All seats are general admission, priced at $20 for adults, juniors ages 6-12 are $15, and kids 5 & under are FREE!



The hard-hitting NAPA Riebes Auto Parts Trailer Bash has their final round of spring, with drivers battling to the edge of Summer! Drivers aim for each other’s trailers while racing for 15-laps. The first driver across the finish line, with trailer still attached, earns a $1000 prize. $250 prizes are also up for grabs for the best decorated and Master of Disaster, both voted on by the fans. Brent “Muddy” Waters has used last lap dramatics to win both rounds so far in 2023.



NASCAR Berco Redwood Pro Late Models is expected to attract a row of champions and race winners battling for glory in the feature event. Back-to-back defending NAPA Riebes Super Stock champion Josh Whitfield of Roseville won a thrilling Pro LM season opener on May 13, topping Madera Speedway champion Jason Aguirre of Atwater in a sliding duel across the finish line. Jr. Late Model graduates such as 2021 champion Kenna Mitchell of Loomis and 2022 champion Trey Daniels of Fort Bragg aim for the front of the pack as well. Past champions of the Mini Cup division such as Bella Thomsen of El Dorado Hills and Colton Nelson of Auburn also compete in the Pro division in 2023.



Tyler Wentworth of Roseville leads the NASCAR Velocity Solar Modifieds into another twin feature worth points for state, regional, and national titles on Saturday night. Wentworth has two victories this year to lead Roseville’s Cody Rickard by 30-points in the standings. Lincoln’s Luke Kaper, two-time 2023 winner Nick Lyons of Loomis, and rookie Adam Kern of Lincoln round out the top-five.



Josh Whitfield of Roseville is a perfect three-for-three in the NAPA Riebes Super Stocks in 2023, looking for his third consecutive championship. A 30-lap feature is scheduled for Saturday night. Tim Walters of Dixon is on top in a great battle for second in the standings followed by Roy Smith of Roseville, Terry Thomas, Jr. of Antelope, and rookie driver Wade Volz of North Highlands.



The F4 division races into Velocity Solar Night fresh off a 40-lap feature three weeks ago, won by Mario Novelli of Orangevale in a narrow finish over Vic Theberge of Citrus Heights. Rocklin’s John Sproule leads the division with a 30-lap main event this weekend. 2022 champion Matthew Fuhs of Roseville is just three points behind Sproule, followed by Theberge, Novelli, and 2023 race winner Nathan Cleaver of Roseville.



All American Speedway’s youngest drivers go head-to-head in the AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models. 11-year-old Vito Cancilla of Martinez won twice in 2022 and opened up 2023 with a dominating win on May 13. Auburn’s Colton Nelson, 2022 champion Trey Daniels of Fort Bragg, 2022 Mini Cup champion Dayton Broyles of Roseville, and El Dorado Hills’ Bella Thomsen round out the top-five.



All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners such as Roseville Toyota, Berco Redwood, NAPA Riebes Auto Parts, JM Environmental, Velocity Solar, Sinister Diesel, AAMCO Transmission & Total Car Care of Auburn, CA, A-All Mini Storage, Auto Gator, Pape Machinery, Atlas Disposal, Kim White Realtor, All Street Sweeping, Roseville Moose Lodge, and Folsom Lake Asphalt for their strong support of All American Speedway. Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place. All American Speedway mandates a sound regulation for all competitors as specified in the track rule book.



For tickets and information, visit www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com or follow the speedway on social media!



2023 NASCAR WEEKLY RACING SCHEDULE (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)



April 29 NASCAR SEASON OPENER – JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Velocity Solar Modified Twin Features, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, Trailer Bash



May 13 NASCAR ARMED FORCES NIGHT - JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models, Legends Tour Series



May 20 NASCAR SONOMA RACEWAY NIGHT - Velocity Solar Modifieds Twin Features, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4 Shootout, NCMA Sprints, Spring Smash Trailer Bash



June 17 NASCAR VELOCITY SOLAR NIGHT - Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models, Edge of Summer Trailer Bash



June 24 NASCAR PLACER COUNTY FAIR – JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, NAPA Riebes Super Stocks, F4s



Sept 9 NASCAR TRIBUTE TO HEROES - JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models, Legends Tour Series, Trailer Bash



Sept 30 NASCAR ARCA WEST NAPA 150, JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models



Oct 21 MONSTER TRUCK BASH + F4s

AAS PR