Grandstands sold out for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race, Nov. 5

Phoenix Raceway announced today that grandstands are already sold out for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Sunday, Nov. 5, the historic finale to NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary season. It marks the fifth consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race to sell out the grandstands at the mile-long track nestled at the base of the Estrella Mountains.

Only a scarce number of Hillside, Toyota Turn 1 Terrace and Infield Hub tickets remain for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race, and tickets are also going fast for the NASCAR XFINITY Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series West championship races scheduled for Nov. 3 and 4.

“I’m deeply grateful for the support our fans continue to show Phoenix Raceway, but I’m not surprised,” said Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey. “Their enthusiastic support has proven to the world that Phoenix Raceway is the place to be during NASCAR Championship Weekend. We’re going to do everything in our power to continue fueling that demand with a Championship Weekend experience they will never forget.”

NASCAR Championship Weekend begins Friday, Nov. 3, with an action-packed doubleheader that includes the ARCA Menards Series West and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship races. On Saturday, Nov. 4, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race caps a day that also includes NASCAR Cup Series qualifying.

And then on Sunday, Nov. 5, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race will once again tie a bow on one of the most exciting NASCAR seasons on record. Drivers will battle side by side for the coveted Bill France Cup in the fourth-consecutive NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race contested at Phoenix Raceway.

Fans should act now to secure the remaining seats and experiences for this year’s NASCAR Championship Weekend by visiting www.PhoenixRaceway.com.

Fans looking to buy or sell reserved seats for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race should visit SeatGeek, the Official Ticket Marketplace of NASCAR. For more information on NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race tickets, visit SeatGeek's Phoenix Raceway page.

Phoenix Raceway PR