Bloomsburg Fair Raceway updates rain-postponed events.Twin features for SpeedSTRs & 602 Crate Sportsman to be part of upcoming races on Thursday, June 22

The Bloomsburg Fair Raceway has announced an update to its race schedule which comes after losing four features from Thursday, June 8, to rain after qualifying had been completed. The All-Pro SpeedSTRs, 602 Crate Sportsman Modifieds, IMCA Modifieds and ARDC Midgets are all deferred to upcoming dates.

On Thursday, June 22 the raceway will run the rained-postponed SpeedSTR and 602 Crate Carte Sportsman Modified features. Those mains have their respective fields set and will hit the track following the conclusion of hot laps.

Afterwards it will be a whole show of heats and features for the SpeedSTRs, Crate Sportsman Mods, FWD 4-Cylinder Stocks and Slingshots.

The originally slated Twin-17s for the Sportsman Modifieds has been nixed in lieu of the make-up and regular features on tap.

Adult grandstand admission is only $15 for the double feature night. Race time is 7:00 pm.

The IMCA Modifieds will be back for their make-up feature as part of the August 3 program.

ARDC returns on August 31. They will run the make-up June 8 race plus a regular show which is already slated for them that evening.

Bloomsburg Fair Raceway PR