MOWA Sprint Cars Heading To Macon IL Speedway Saturday Night

The Morrow Brothers Ford, Inc. MOWA Sprint Car Series returns to action this weekend with two events, at two popular tracks in Central Illinois. On Friday, June 16, the series makes a stop at Jacksonville Speedway for the 55th time in Series History. The series then makes the trip east to Macon Speedway for the first of two visits during the 2023-season.

Under new ownership in 2023, the “Mighty” Macon Speedway, will host the #MOWASprints for their first of two events at the ⅕-mile oval in 2023 on Saturday, June 17. New owner, Chris Kearns has put together an exciting schedule for the year, which as mentioned, includes two visits by the MOWA Sprint Car Series. Zach Daum is the reigning event winner at Macon Speedway. Seven drivers have scored wins at Macon with MOWA.

Trevin Littleton currently sits atop the points standings over Preston Perlmutter by just five points. Both drivers are chasing their first career MOWA Sprint Car Series victory after best career finishes at Tri-City Speedway. Littleton bagged a seventh-place finish while Perlmutter was three positions better, finishing fourth.

The DIRTcar Pro Mods are led into the Saturday night program with Decatur, IL driver, Dalton Ewing, leading the standings by 44 over Adam Rhoades. Ewing is off to an outstanding start, winning four out of six features. He was in contention for the other two before bad luck struck in each of those two races. Following Ewing and Rhoades are Maxx Emerson, Zach Taylor and rookie Brayden Beiler.

Phil Moreland will lead the Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman into town on Saturday night. Moreland has yet to break into victory lane this year but has finished in the top ten in each of the events. Ed Cleeton is second in points, while Jeff Ray, Tim Riech, and Barry Bell complete the top five in the veteran laden class.

Decatur, IL’s Tristin Quinlan, who has found victory lane once this season, is the point leader for the Hornets entering Saturday’s event. Quinlan took second place during Saturday’s Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge event. Billy Mason, John Bright, Jr., Colin Reed, and Bridget Fulton are the current top five competitors.

Pit gates open at 4:00 PM on Saturday with grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps at 6:00, and racing at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $20, while kids 11 and under are free.

