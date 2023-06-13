Fireworks on July 1 -- Kshe Night of Fire & Thunder Spectacular Brought to You in Part by Travers Automotive and RV at World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway and KSHE 95 – St. Louis’ classic rock station – will kick off the Fourth-of-July holiday weekend on Saturday, July 1, with the KSHE Night of Fire & Thunder Spectacular brought to you in part by Travers Automotive and RV.

The action-packed holiday event includes:

Spectacular fireworks show at approximately 9:40 p.m.

Jet Cars – two jet-powered dragsters, blazing the track with earth-shaking passes at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Exotic Mid-West Drag Racing Series Pro Modified dragsters – 230 miles per hour in the quarter mile.

Alcohol Funny Cars – pounding the pavement at more than 260 miles per hour.

It’s the perfect way for the family to begin the celebration of the Independence Day Weekend. Students are half-price and kids 12 and under are free. Gates open at 10 a.m. on July 1. The Pro Mod driver autograph session begins at 4 p.m., followed by drag racing at 5 p.m. The Larson Motorsports Jet Cars will rock the property at 7:30 and 9:30 and the fireworks spectacular launches at 9:40.

For tickets and additional information, please call WWTR at (618) 215-8888 or visit www.wwtraceway.com. Follow @WWTRaceway on social media.

Admission:

Adult: $30.

Students 13-17: $15.

Kids 12 & under: FREE.

Saturday, July 1

10 a.m. -- Spectator gates open.

Noon -- Mid-West Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service Sportsman racing.

4 p.m. -- Pro Mod autograph session in the pavilion on the midway.

5 p.m.-12 a.m. – Pro racing, including Mid-West Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service Pro Mods and Alcohol Funny Cars.

7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. -- Jet Cars.

9:35 p.m. -- Fireworks brought to you by Captain Jim’s Fireworks.

