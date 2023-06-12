Ally Champions Club Sold Out for NASCAR Race Weekend At Michigan International Speedway

The Ally Champions Club is officially sold out for a full slate of racing at Michigan International Speedway in August, the track announced today. This luxury best-of-the-track seating premium club is one of the best options to enjoy the M.I.S. race weekend. To learn more about the Ally Champions Club, please visit the link here.

This news comes on the heels of an infield camping sellout announced in May. Camping options are still available along with infield wristbands which allow you to visit friends and family at their campsites. The wristband gives you access to the infield concert and to witness all the race action up close. You’ll also receive a limited general admission Saturday grandstand ticket with the purchase of an infield wristband.

“To have the Ally Champions Club sell out so soon after announcing the infield camping sellout shows the incredible energy building for the NASCAR weekend at M.I.S.,” said Michigan International Speedway President Joe Fowler. “There are still plenty of options available for fans to upgrade their race weekend outing, including the Erik Jones Experience, Turn 4 Club Presented by Cabo Wabo® Tequila, and the Tailgate Zone. Our fans are sure to enjoy an incredible atmosphere here at the track.”

The newly rebranded Turn 4 Club Presented by Cabo Wabo® Tequila club passes are available for purchase for both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series races at M.I.S. This all-inclusive club located trackside in Turn 4 serves as a great upgrade for all the race weekend action. Enjoy the Open-Air Hospitality Tent, lunch and snacks, and event gift with your purchase. Don’t miss out on buying the Victory Lane Club package as only a limited number of passes remain. For more information on the Turn 4 Club Presented by Cabo Wabo® Tequila, Victory Lane Club, and more, click here.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick is hoping to continue his dominance at M.I.S. in August in his final trip to the Irish Hills. Since 2018, Harvick has won five races at M.I.S., with Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney picking up the other two wins.

The August race weekend at M.I.S. begins with the ARCA Menards Series Henry Ford Health 200 on Friday, August 4, followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo® 250 on Saturday, August 5. The NASCAR Cup Series will cap off the weekend’s action with the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, August 6. General Admission tickets for Friday are $10 and kids 12 and under are free on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for the FireKeepers Casino 400 start at $39 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Kids 12 and under also get a free Sunday Pre-Race Pass courtesy of Henry Ford Health. Campsites are available starting at $130.

Tickets are available for purchase via phone at 888-905-7223 or online at mispeedway.com. Fans can view the full 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets, and can stay connected to Michigan International Speedway on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

MIS PR