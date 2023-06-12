Grandview Speedway Has Busy Week - Usac National Sprints & Modifieds on Tuesday, Enduro & Vintage on Friday, Modified & Sportsman on Saturday Night

Following an action packed night of racing last Saturday, which saw another new driver reach victory lane, Grandview Speedway returns to action with a busy three-night race week.

The Thunder on the Hill Racing Series is up first with the USAC National Sprint Series Eastern Storm opener featuring the 40-lap Jesse Hockett Classic paying $6000 to win on Tuesday, June 13. This is the 16th season that the USAC Sprints will be making the trip east to compete in the annual Eastern Storm weeklong series, which kicks off at Grandview Speedway.

The non-wing USAC Sprints will be joined by the 358 Modifieds competing in a 30-lap main event paying $3000 to win, however if the winner happens to be a first time Thunder on the Hill victor, Pioneer Pole Buildings will post a $2000 bonus making for a possible $5000 payday!

On Tuesday night pit gates open at 2:30 pm., advance ticket holders may enter the grandstands at 4:30 pm., with general admission gates opening at 5 pm. and racing at 7:30 pm.

Adult grandstand admission is $30, children 6-11 are $10 while children 5 and under are admitted for free. The pit fee is $40, and a license is not required.

This Saturday night will be another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series double-header featuring the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman. The race program will consist of qualifying races for both divisions leading into the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main event.

Saturday night will also feature the third Trivia night of the season, where fans can win prizes after answering questions about Grandview Speedway racing. The first two have turned out to be very popular so far this season!

The pre-race Meet and Greet with the guys from Low Down and Dirty returns this Saturday and will be featuring Modified drivers Nate Brinker (who just won his first ever feature last week) and Darrin Schuler along with the father and son duo of Tom Miller Sr. and Tom Miller Jr in the Sportsman division. The Meet and Greet is held in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. and is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close, collect some autographs, take photos, and talk racing with their favorite drivers.

On Saturday, June 17 pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and racing starting at 7:30 pm.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Last Friday was scheduled to be another Outlaw Racing Series Enduro/Vintage double program, however the event was rained out during early practice rounds and has been rescheduled to this Friday, June 16. On Friday, grandstand admission for adults is $10, children ages 12 and under are free, while pit admission is $30. Pit gates open at 2 pm. while grandstand gates open at 5:30 pm. and racing starts at 7 pm. Any one holding a grandstand ticket or pit wristband from last Friday may use them for this Friday’s rescheduled event.

The last Saturday night of June on the 24th, will feature a trip back in time, as speedway management hosts 90’s night. Fans are encouraged to wear their 1990’s era t-shirts and maybe grow their hair a little longer for this night. Grandstand admission for this night will be rolled back to 1990’s pricing at just $10 for a two-division program of T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman!

The thrilling month of June will go out with a bang heading into the Independence holiday as Grandview hosts the $10,000 to win Hodnett Cup, featuring the Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speedweek Series along with the 358 Modifieds on Tuesday, June 27.

This past Saturday night Nate Brinker was able to score the win in the T.P. Trailer Modified feature, becoming the fifth different winner this season, and second driver to score his first career Modified victory.

With a very close, late charging second place finish, Brett Kressley has once again moved on top of the T.P. Trailer Modified point standings by just 4 points over Jeff Strunk, who had another good night with a fourth place outing. Craig Von Dohrten scored a third place feature run and remains third in points, while Tim Buckwalter moved into fourth place in points after just missing a top ten finish. Doug Manmiller still holds onto fifth in points despite not starting the feature, following mechanical problems on the pre-race parade laps.

The top ten in the T.P. Trailer Modified point standings are 1. Brett Kressley – 1948, 2. Jeff Strunk – 1944, 3. Craig Von Dohren – 1904, 4. Tim Buckwalter – 1544, 5. Doug Manmiller – 1436, 6. Jared Umbenhauer – 1431, 7. Eddie Strada – 1391, 8. Ryan Watt – 1374, 9. Ryan Grim – 1361, 10. Bobby Trapper Jr. – 1292.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman continue to have great competition each Saturday night as Decker Swinehart added his name to the winner’s list, becoming the seventh different winner in as many events this season. For Swinehart, it was his fourth career Grandview Speedway win.

Logan Watt remains on top of the point chase after a seventh place finish on Saturday, followed by Brian Hirthler, who sits second in points after a second place feature run. Kyle Smith did not make a top ten finish after a mid-race pit stop, but remains third in points followed by Brett Gilmore fourth in points after a fifth place feature run, and Cody Manmiller fifth in points following a ninth place feature result.

The top ten in T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman points are 1. Logan Watt – 1882, 2. Brian Hirthler – 1683, 3. Kyle Smith – 1645, 4. Brett Gilmore – 1507, 5. Cody Manmiller – 1464, 6. Addison Meitzler – 1389, 7. Jesse Hirthler – 1349, 8. Logan Bauman – 1338, 9. Adrianna Delliponti – 1248, 10. Ryan Graver – 1221.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Tuesday, June 13 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES –JESSE HOCKETT CLASSIC EASTERN STORM – USAC National Sprint Tour, 358 Modifieds* - 7:30 pm - PIONEER POLE BUILDINGS NIGHT

Friday, June 16 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm

Saturday, June 17 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 pm

Saturday, June 24 – BACK TO THE 90’S NIGHT - $10 GRANDSTAND ADMISSION - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, June 27 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – 33rd annual Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speedweek Series – $10,000 to win 410 Sprint Hodnett Cup, 358 Modifieds* - 7:30 pm - HVAC DISTRIBUTORS PARTNERS FOR SUCCESS NIGHT

Tuesday, July 25 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – High Limit Sprint Car Series - $23,023 to win 410 Sprints – 7:30 pm - LEVAN MACHINE AND TRUCK EQUIPMENT PRESENT THE RICH MAR FLORIST HIGH LIMIT SPRINT NIGHT

