NASCAR Chicago Street Race Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Special Olympics Illinois

Today, the NASCAR Chicago Street Race announced a new multi-year partnership with Special Olympics Illinois. As part of the inaugural Chicago Street Race Weekend on July 1-2, Special Olympics of Illinois will be recognized as the beneficiary of the event’s 50/50 raffle contest.

“The thing that separates NASCAR from any other sport is the level of access that fans get, so we are incredibly proud to partner with an organization like Special Olympics Illinois that is so focused on providing access and opportunity to their athletes,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President. “With a full-time team of more than a dozen people who live and work here in Chicago, this is an extension of NASCAR Chicago’s ongoing commitment to our community that we are here to serve on year-round basis.”

NASCAR will also welcome representatives and athletes from Special Olympics Illinois to the first-ever street race in NASCAR’s 75-year history, when the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series compete in the inaugural Grant Park 220 and The Loop 121 over the Fourth of July weekend. Special Olympics Illinois will have an additional promotional presence at the event, as they seek to drive awareness for the organization and its mission in advance of their upcoming “Chicago Ducky Derby” on August 10.

“With NASCAR, Special Olympics Illinois has found a truly remarkable partner as we have a shared vision for the impact that we can have on the lives of our athletes,” said Dave Breen, President and CEO,Special Olympics Illinois. “Between the Chicago Street Race Weekend and our Chicago Ducky Derby, when 100,000 rubber duckies will race down the Chicago River to benefit athletes with intellectual disabilities, this is going to be an exhilarating summer of racing, and we are proud to do it alongside an organization like NASCAR.”

To learn more about Special Olympics Illinois, please visit soill.org.

NASCAR PR