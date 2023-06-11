Grandview Speedway Quick Results - June 10, 2023

Grandview Speedway will be presenting another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series program next week featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm.

The show on Saturday, June 17 will include qualifying events for both classes leading into a 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and a 25-lap feature for the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Following the Saturday night program will be the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series on Tuesday, June 13 featuring the USAC National Sprint Series in the 16th annual Eastern Storm opener. The wingless USAC Sprints will be joined by the 358 Modifieds for a tremendous double-header starting at 7:30 pm.

Speedway management will be rolling back the clock on Saturday, June 24, with Back to the 90’s Night and just $10 grandstand admission!

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (30 laps): NATE BRINKER, Brett Kressley, Craig Von Dohren, Jeff Strunk, Justin Grim, Ryan Grim, Craig Whitmoyer, Mike Lisowski, Ryan Watt, Mike Gular, Tim Buckwalter, Jimmy Leiby, Eddie Strada, Kevin Hirthler, Bobby Trapper Jr., Jesse Leiby, Eric Kormann, Kevin Graver Jr., Dylan Swinehart, Eric Biehn, Mark Kratz, Bob Trapper Sr., Ryan Beltz, Chris Esposito, John Willman, Chris Gambler, Carroll Hine III, DNS – Doug Manmiller, Jared Umbenhauer

DID NOT QUALIFY: Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Ron Haring Jr., Glenn Owens, Darrin Schuler, Ray Swinehart

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): DECKER SWINEHART, Brian Hirthler, Addison Meitzler, Jesse Hirthler, Brett Gilmore, Hunter Iatalese, Logan Watt, Michael Burrows, Cody Manmiller, Jordan Henn, Nathan Mohr, Zane Roth, Jesse Landis, Ryan Graver, Logan Bauman, Andy Ressler, Kyle Smith, Ronnie Solomon, Nick Faust, Mike Stofflet, Adrianna Delliponti, Mark Kemmerer, TJ Mayberry, Colton Perry, Zach Steffey, Tom Miller Sr., Nicholas Hamm

DID NOT QUALIFY: Dakota Kohler, Parker Guldin, Tom Miller Jr., Keith Haring, Kenny Bock, Nathan Horn, Molly Struss, Kaitlyn Bailey, Mark Gaugler, Kyle Hartzell, Mike Schneck Jr.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Tuesday, June 13 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES –JESSE HOCKETT CLASSIC EASTERN STORM – USAC National Sprint Tour, 358 Modifieds* - 7:30 pm - PIONEER POLE BUILDINGS NIGHT

Saturday, June 17 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 pm

Saturday, June 24 – BACK TO THE 90’S NIGHT - $10 GRANDSTAND ADMISSION - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, June 27 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – 33rd annual Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speedweek Series – $10,000 to win 410 Sprint Hodnett Cup, 358 Modifieds* - 7:30 pm - HVAC DISTRIBUTERS PARTNERS FOR SUCCESS NIGHT

Tuesday, July 25 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – High Limit Sprint Car Series - $23,023 to win 410 Sprints – 7:30 pm - LEVAN MACHINE AND TRUCK EQUIPMENT PRESENTS THE RICH MAR FLORIST HIGH LIMIT SPRINT NIGHT

Grandview Speedway PR