CookOut Summer Shootout Races Into 30th Anniversary Season with Back-to-Back Nights

Fast food and fast cars will come together at America’s Home for Racing all summer long as the green flag waves on the 30th anniversary season of the CookOut Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway next week.
More than 150 of the world’s best grassroots racers are expected to take on the famed quarter-mile oval in their Legend or Bandolero cars as part of the 2023 CookOut Summer Shootout season. But the action on the track is just part of the fun at the eight-week summer racing series. With weekly themed nights, games and interactive activities, CookOut Summer Shootout is can’t-miss family fun.
The summer fun gets underway on Monday, June 12, with CookOut Kickoff Night at the speedway. Fans can put their CookOut knowledge to the test and ‘ketchup’ with their favorite drivers from years past. Before drivers shake things up on the track, fans can stop by an area CookOut on the way to the track for a delicious shake of their own. Those who bring a CookOut cup will receive FREE entry at the gate.
Fans can make opening week a two-for-one combo with back-to-back nights of thrills on opening week. Round two will feature six local principals racing full throttle on Tuesday, June 13, as they take one another to school to see which administrator has the true need for speed in the first school bus slobberknocker or the season. School spirit will translate from the schoolyard to the track as students exhibit their love for their school on the bus by painting and decorating their principal's chariot to prepare for battle.
Principals scheduled to participate include:
- Chasity Szabo, Northwest Cabarrus middle school
- Lacee Jacobs, Mount Pleasant High School
- Chris Locke, Bradford Prep
- Andrew Whedbee, Harrisburg Elementary
- Rebecca Phillips, Harold E. Winkler middle school
- Tyler Kulp, Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School
The full CookOut Summer Shootout schedule follows:
Monday, June 12: CookOut Kick Off
- Free entry with a CookOut cup
Tuesday, June 13: School Spirit Night
- Kids at participating schools get in for free
- Students are encouraged to wear their school spirit gear
Tuesday, June 20: Classic Cruise-In Night
- Free entry to the driver who brings a classic or custom car to display at the cruise-in
Tuesday, June 27: Awful Night
- Free entry for anyone named Karen or Richard
Monday, July 3: Dad Vibes Night
- Dads with three or more kids get free entry
Tuesday, July 4: Red, White and Brews
- Come for the racing; stay for the post-race fireworks
- First responders and military get free entry with ID
Tuesday, July 11: Dog Days of Summer
- $5 off when you bring your dog
Tuesday, July 18th: Night of Games
- Enjoy fan friendly games through race night
Tuesday, July 25: Christmas in July
- Free entry with toy donation
Tuesday, August 1st: Champions Night
- 2023 CookOut Summer Shootout champions will be crowned; drivers will go head-to-head in an epic school bus race, followed by post-race fireworks
- $5 off if you wear the gear of a current or former SSO driver
CMS PR