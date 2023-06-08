Nashville Superspeedway to Utilize 100 Percent Renewable Electricity for NASCAR Tripleheader Weekend in Partnership with Middle Tennessee Electric

Nashville Superspeedway’s partnership with Middle Tennessee Electric will provide the track with 100 percent renewable electricity through renewable energy credits generated by Middle Tennessee Electric’s nearby solar field for the upcoming Ally 400 NASCAR tripleheader weekend June 23-25.

The use of renewable energy credits helps mitigate carbon emissions produced by Nashville Superspeedway.



“This is the second year we’ve been able to provide a green energy solution for the Nashville Superspeedway and its NASCAR race weekend,” said Chris Jones, Middle Tennessee Electric president and CEO. “This opportunity is a winner on several levels – we can help one of our large co-op members in a creative way; we can help the environment by offsetting the event’s carbon footprint; and we can do both by utilizing green energy we produce locally through Middle Tennessee Electric’s Cooperative Solar Program.”



Nashville Superspeedway’s power use for a race weekend is approximately 500,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity, nearly the output to power 4,250 homes for three days or for one car to travel 685,023 laps (890,500 miles) around the largest concrete track in NASCAR.



“We want to be fully aligned with NASCAR’s long-term carbon emissions goal as part of this era of sustainability for the motorsports industry,” said Matt Greci, Nashville Superspeedway executive vice president and general manager. “It is pivotal that we be great stewards to our community in every sense of the word, especially while exercising tremendous environmental responsibility to help preserve and grow the great resources in Middle Tennessee and beyond. With two of our three races this summer taking place under the lights, our fans will be able to experience first-hand the fruits of this partnership.”



The renewable power generated by Middle Tennessee Electric will electrify all the permanent structures at Nashville Superspeedway during race weekend, including the NASCAR Cup Series garage, media and infield care centers, suite tower, grandstands, concessions stands and administration building.



Middle Tennessee Electric’s four-acre, 3,000-panel solar field is located 30 miles southwest of Nashville Superspeedway in College Grove.



The partnership further underscores the reach of NASCAR IMPACT – NASCAR’s plan to reduce its carbon footprint to zero across its core operations by 2035 – which spotlights sustainability, community engagement and related social initiatives.

NSS PR