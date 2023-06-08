Advance Discount Tickets for ARCA Menards Series Calypso 150 at Iowa Speedway Now Available at Des Moines-area Menards Locations

The ARCA Menards Series visits Iowa Speedway for the Calypso Lemonade 150 on Saturday, July 15 as the only stock car series on the track’s 2023 schedule, and starting June 5, fans wishing to attend can “Save Big Money” on adult general admission tickets by purchasing them in advance at central Iowa-area Menards locations for just $15, a savings of $10 from the race day price at the gate.

Last year’s race was won by Atlanta native Brandon Jones, who drives the Menards Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Dale Earnhardt, Jr.’s JR Motorsports organization. Jones, himself a five-time Xfinity Series winner, scored the second of his three 2022 ARCA Menards Series wins last year at Iowa Speedway; his other victories came at Charlotte Motor Speedway and on the road course at Watkins Glen International.

In 2006, the ARCA Menards Series was the first racing series to compete at the then-new 0.875-mile oval located 30 minutes east of Des Moines in Newton, in a 250-lap race won by Steven Wallace, son of NASCAR Hall of Famer and track designer Rusty Wallace. There have been a total of 16 ARCA Menards Series races at Iowa Speedway with 15 different winners: Wallace, ten-time series champion Frank Kimmel, Matt Hawkins, current NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ace and NASCAR on NBC analyst Parker Kligerman, Tom Hessert III, 2011 series champion and current NASCAR Cup Series star Ty Dillon, eight-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Alex Bowman, 2013 ARCA Menards Series champion and current NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship contender Grant Enfinger, 2014 ARCA champion and West Des Moines native Mason Mitchell, 2016 series champion and current NASCAR Cup Series star Chase Briscoe, Dalton Sargeant, 2018 series champion and former NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed, recent NASCAR Xfinity Series winner Chandler Smith, 2021 ARCA Menards Series champion and 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series champ Ty Gibbs, and in 2022, Brandon Jones. Gibbs is the only multiple winner, going to victory lane in both 2020 and 2021.

Fans will have a full day of activity on race day with practice at 2 pm CT, General Tire Pole Qualifying at 3:30 pm CT, a driver autograph session under the grandstands at 6 pm CT, and the Calypso Lemonade 150 at 7 pm CT.

Race fans can visit Menards stores in Marshalltown, Altoona, Ankney, Des Moines, Ames, Grimes, and Clive, Iowa to purchase advance discount tickets.

For more information on the ARCA Menards Series, including live timing & scoring of all on-track activities, please visit ARCARacing.com; for up-to-the-minute updates follow @ARCA_racing on Twitter. For more information on the Calypso 150, please visit IowaSpeedway.com.

ARCA PR