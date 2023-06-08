Modified and Sportsman Saturday Program Headlines Two Day Grandview Speedway Race Weekend

Grandview Speedway’s action-packed month of June continues with a busy two-day race weekend.

Action will begin on Friday June 9 as another Outlaw Racing Series Enduro/Vintage double program will be presented along with the addition of the Xcel 600 Modifieds. On Friday, grandstand admission for adults is $10, children ages 12 and under are free, while pit admission is $30. Pit gates open at 2 pm. while grandstand gates open at 5:30 pm. and racing starts at 7 pm.

The Saturday night program will be highlighted by a NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series double-header featuring the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman. The race program will consist of qualifying races for both divisions leading into the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main event.

On Saturday, June 10 pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and racing starting at 7:30 pm.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

The Astound TV Network (ATVN) will be returning to Grandview Speedway to record the race events this Saturday for the second of six selected Saturday night programs, with the race event broadcast to be shown on a tape-delayed basis.

Astound TV Network (ATVN) will be splitting the race program into two separate shows. The heat races will be a complete program shown on the following Tuesday nights at 7:30 pm. The features will air the following Friday evening at 7 pm. with further replays to follow.

ATVN airs on channel 4/1004 HD (Lehigh Valley) and channel 8 /608 HD in Delaware County. Additional air dates and times of the races can be found at astound.com/ATVN.

The Thunder on the Hill Racing Series is up next with the Amsoil USAC National Sprint Series Eastern Storm Jesse Hockett Classic on Tuesday, June 13 joined by the 358 Modifieds. The non-wing action of the USAC National series is always an annual must-see event.

Saturday, June 24 will feature a trip back in time, as speedway management hosts 90’s night. Grandstand admission for this night will be rolled back to 1990’s pricing at just $10 for a program of T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman!

The competition has been tight so far this season at Grandview Speedway, as several drivers have visited T.P. Trailer Modified victory lane. Last week Brett Kressley joined Doug Manmiller as a two-time winner this season, joining Mike Gular and Eric Biehn who have also been to the winner’s circle.

Many other drivers will be in competition on Saturday looking to break into the win column including point leader Jeff Strunk, defending champ Craig Von Dohren, Jared Umbenhauer, Tim Buckwalter, Eddie Strada, Ryan Watt, Bobby Trapper Jr., Ryan Grim and nearly three dozen total drivers.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman has been a real tight battle each week, with no repeat winners to date. Defending champ Brian Hirthler won on Opening Night and was then followed to the win circle by Hunter Iatalese, point leader Logan Watt, Ryan Graver, Kyle Smith and last week Logan Bauman.

Several other top drivers looking for their first win on Saturday night include top point drivers like Brett Gilmore, Cody Manmiller, Adrianna Delliponti, Addison Meitzler, Jesse Hirthler, Parker Guldin, Mark Kemmerer, Nathan Mohr, and a host of three dozen total drivers each Saturday night.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, June 9 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm

Saturday, June 10 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Tuesday, June 13 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES –JESSE HOCKETT CLASSIC EASTERN STORM – USAC National Sprint Tour, 358 Modifieds* - 7:30 pm - PIONEER POLE BUILDINGS NIGHT

Saturday, June 17 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 pm

Saturday, June 24 – BACK TO THE 90’S NIGHT - $10 GRANDSTAND ADMISSION - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, June 27 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – 33rd annual Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speedweek Series – $10,000 to win 410 Sprint Hodnett Cup, 358 Modifieds* - 7:30 pm - HVAC DISTRIBUTORS PARTNERS FOR SUCCESS NIGHT

Tuesday, July 25 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – High Limit Sprint Car Series - $23,023 to win 410 Sprints – 7:30 pm - LEVAN MACHINE AND TRUCK EQUIPMENT PRESENT THE RICH MAR FLORIST HIGH LIMIT SPRINT NIGHT

Grandview speedway PR