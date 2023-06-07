100th Annual Loudon Classic Headlines Motorcycle Week at NHMS

New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) is a top destination for riders visiting the area during Laconia Motorcycle Week, June 10-18, with on- and off-track events throughout nine days of motorcycle mayhem. The 100th Annual Loudon Classic headlines a week-long motorcycle celebration that also features vendors, demo rides, camping and more.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of this century-long tradition in New Hampshire,” said New Hampshire Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager David McGrath. “We can’t wait to welcome thousands of riders from all over the country to NHMS as they roar in to New Hampshire. We’ll have lots of thrilling racing on the road course, highlighted by the 100th Annual Loudon Classic with an incredible purse this year, as well as a new motorcycle skills challenge, a variety of vendors, charity rides, demo rides and more.”

NHMS is home to the best racing action in the region, and there will be no shortage of action on the 1.6-mile full road course with nearly 50 races throughout five days. The United States Classic Racing Association kicks it off with the FIM North American Vintage Championships, June 10-11. A variety of classes, ranging from 1950s tank shifters to modern small bike twins provide a plethora of vintage racing action.

The racing continues June 16-18 when Northeast Motorcycle Road Racing (NEMRR) competes in round three of racing, highlighted by the 100th Annual Loudon Classic Middleweight Grand Prix on June 17, which has been held on site since long before the speedway was built, when it was simply a road course named Bryar Motorsports Park. Known as the longest-running motorcycle race in America, this year’s Classic will feature riders from all over the world competing to take home a piece of the $250,000 purse with $55,000 going to the winner, making it the richest motorcycle road race in U.S. history.

Penguin Road Racing School will host instructional sessions for riders looking to improve their skills June 14-15.

Katancha and Harley-Davidson will host the largest demo ride course in the area along with a vendor mall and food court June 10-17. The nearly nine-mile route will take riders through and on- and off-property experience to test out the latest and greatest that the top motorcycle manufacturers in the world, such as Harley-Davidson, Indian, Yamaha, BMW and Live Wire, have to offer. Members of Harley Owners Group, the official riding club of Harley-Davidson, can pick up their commemorative rally pin. On top of the demo rides, there will be a plethora of vendors on site with gear, accessories, sound systems and more for bikers.

Riders can support children in need throughout New England by participating in two events that will benefit the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities (SCCNH), the official charity of NHMS.

New this year, NHMS and ProRider 603 are joining forces to host the Top Cop for Kids Motorcycle Skills Challenge presented by Laconia Harley-Davidson, which will put the region’s finest motorcycle riders to the test to see who has what it takes to be named Top Cop. ProRider 603 will set up two timed courses, designed to test accuracy and speed, for three divisions of riders – police, expert civilian and novice civilian. One course will be designated for police and expert riders while the second course will be for novice riders. There will also be a fun course open for any licensed motorcycle rider to attempt. The timed courses will be open Friday and Saturday, June 9-10 for practice with the timed challenge and trophy presentation taking place on Sunday, June 11. Registration is $50 per rider for the timed courses and $10 per rider for the fun course. Riders can sign up for the fun course in person on the day of the event, but are strongly encouraged to register for the timed courses in advance, as spots are limited.

Back for a third year, the Ride to the Racetrack cruise from Laconia Harley-Davidson to NHMS is on June 13 and includes two laps on the 1.6-mile full road course. Registration is $20 per rider or passenger, and all proceeds benefit SCCNH.

With the speedway centrally-located on Route 106, the main corridor to Laconia and just 20 minutes south of Rally Headquarters, it has become the perfect home-away-from-home during Motorcycle Week. Dry and full hookup spots are available with amazing views of the racetrack.

Riders can also visit the New England Racing Museum, located on Route 106 North in front of The Flat Track next to the speedway’s South Entrance. The museum will be open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11 and Friday – Sunday, June 16-18. Newly-displayed historic motorcycles and race car exhibits will be featured, as the museum refreshes exhibits every year.

Schedule:

June 9-11: Top Cop for Kids Motorcycle Skills Challenge presented by Laconia Harley-Davidson to benefit the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities (S2 Lot)

June 10-11: USCRA FIM North American Vintage Championships (1.6-mile full road course)

June 10-11: New England Racing Museum open

June 10-17: Demo rides, vendor mall and food court open (S1 Lot)

June 10-18: Camping available (NHMS)

June 13: Ride to the Racetrack to benefit the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities (Laconia Harley-Davidson to NHMS)

June 14-15: Penguin Road Racing School (1.6-mile full road course)

June 16-18: Northeast Motorcycle Road Racing (1.6-mile full road course)

June 16-18: New England Racing Museum open

June 17: 100th Annual Loudon Classic (1.6-mile full road course)

Riders are encouraged to check the speedway website (NHMS.com) and social channels for the most up-to-date information regarding events happening as a part of Motorcycle Week at NHMS.

