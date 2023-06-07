Hornets Racing For Big Money On Lincoln & Macon Speedway Races This Weekend

This coming weekend, Lincoln Speedway, Friday, June 9, and Macon Speedway, Saturday, June 10, will be hosting another big weekend for DIRTcar Hornets, as the annual Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge is held. The unprecedented weekend of racing, camping, partying, and all out fun for Hornet competitors will pay a possible $1,000 to win each night, based on 20-car feature fields.

Each feature will pay $1,000 to win and $50 to start.

Car entry fee each night is $30 and will be paid at registration/transponder pickup area.

The complete payout for the 20-car starting field is: $1,000, $400, $250, $150, $100, $90, $80, $70, $60, $50, $50, $50, $50, $50, $50, $50, $50, $50, $50, $50

On Friday at Lincoln Speedway, pit gates open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing action will take the green at 7:00. On Saturday at Macon Speedway, pit gates open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing action will start at 7:00.

Lincoln Speedway racing will also include Pro Late Models, Big 10 Modifieds, Pro Mods, Sportsman, and MARA Midgets by AgVenture/Wehmeyer Seed. Macon Speedway Hornet action will be topped off with Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, DIRTcar Pro Mods, 51 Bistro Street Stocks, and Micros by Bailey Chassis.

For travelers looking for a place to stay on Friday night after the races, the Comfort Inn and Hampton Inn in Lincoln, IL have a racers rate. Just mention Lincoln Speedway to get your discount.

For more Lincoln information, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races several UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings.

For information on Macon, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials.

Macon/Lincoln Speedway PR