Brett Kressley Scores Second Grandview Speedway Win of Season, Logan Bauman Scores Sportsman Win, Cliff Brian Jr. Takes Wingless Super Sportsman Main on A.D. Moyer Lumber Night

Everyone knows it is never easy to participate in a race, but Saturday night at Grandview Speedway, Brett Kressley of Orefield, Pa. sure made it look that way, on his way to his second win of the season in the 30-lap T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modified feature event.

Starting thirteenth in the main event, it only took Kressley until a lap twelve restart pass of Mike Lisowski of Minersville, Pa. to take over the top position, then race home to his 23rd career Saturday night NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series win at the speedway on a night sponsored by A.D. Moyer Lumber Company.

In the companion 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main event, Logan Bauman of Bechtelsville, Pa. started eleventh, rode the outside lane of the speedway to the front of the pack, then secured the lead on a lap eleven restart from Zach Steffey of Sinking Spring, Pa., to score his first win of the season and first since May of 2021.

Both winners received bonus money (Modified $300, Sportsman $200) from T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment of Limerick, Pa., sponsors of the two divisions at Grandview Speedway, in a program run under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series.

On A.D. Moyer Lumber Company Night, the Wingless Super Sportsman were also on the card, with Cliff Brian Jr. of Ephrata, Pa. scoring the 20-lap feature race win, after regaining the lead on lap ten, a lead he had lost earlier in the race to Trent Yoder of Dillsburg, Pa.

The T.P. Trailer Modified feature got off to a fast start, with Ray Swinehart of Perkiomenville, Pa. darting out to the early lead, while the action behind him was very intense between Justin Grim of Orefield, Pa., Chris Esposito of Telford, Pa., Mike Lisowski, Chris Gambler of Orefield, Pa. and Bobby Gunther-Walsh of Allentown, Pa., who were all challenging for top five positions.

By the time a caution flag flew on lap nine, Kressley had already reached fifth position, with Craig Von Dohren of Oley, Pa. just two spots behind. During the caution period, Justin Grim headed for the pits with a flat front tire, giving up his great second place run, and moving everyone else up one spot.

The restart saw a very strong running Lisowski out run Swinehart off of turn four to grab the lead, and take command of the main event, setting up a great four car duel up front between himself, Kressley, Swinehart and Von Dohren.

The great racing was briefly slowed by Eddie Strada of Lake Ariel, Pa. who stopped with mechanical problems on lap twelve, and following this restart, Kressley was able to motor past Lisowski and grab the lead he would never surrender the rest of the race.

A long stretch of green flag racing followed, allowing Kressley to build a big lead, leaving Lisowski, Von Dohren and a fast-closing Jeff Strunk of Boyertown, Pa. to wage a battle for the top five spots, followed by Kevin Graver Jr. of Lehighton, Pa. who was running a strong fifth.

During this time, another entertaining race for position was happening between, Swinehart, Kevin Hirthler of Boyertown, Pa., Doug Manmiller of Shoemakersville, Pa., and Jared Umbenhauer of Richland, Pa., who were attempting to reach the top five positions.

Kressley reached lapped traffic by lap 19, but it never slowed his pace, as he continued to march through the field, maintaining a comfortable lead. Von Dohren grabbed second briefly from Lisowski, only to have Lisowski regain the position.

Two late cautions on laps 24 and 29 reset the field giving everyone a shot at the leader, but Kressley was not to be stopped on this night. The last four laps did provide several pairs of battles to the end, with Lisowski, Strunk and Von Dohren, along with Manmiller and Hirthler challenging each other, swapping positions to the end.

The final lap dash after the lap 29 yellow, saw Kressley motor away from the pack and go on to score his second win of the year, while Strunk snuck under Lisowski through turns one and two to grab second down the back straightaway, followed by Von Dohren, who beat Lisowski off turn four to the checkered for third. Lisowski settled for fourth after what was a great night, followed by Manmiller in fifth.

Rounding out the top ten were Bobby Trapper Jr. of Scranton, Pa. who charged forward in the final ten laps for sixth, Hirthler, Ryan Grim of Laurys Station, Pa., Graver Jr., and Ryan Watt of Boyertown, Pa.

Qualifying heat races for the 32 cars on hand were won by Justin Grim, Ray Swinehart and Ron Haring Jr. of Alburtis, Pa. with Eric Biehn of Barto., Pa. winning the consolation.

Kyle Hartzell of Allentown, Pa. took the lead at the start of the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman feature, leading the first eight laps. During this time there was an incredible nine car battle for the top positions behind him until a lap eight caution slowed the action.

Molly Struss of Emmaus, Pa., Zach Steffey, Mike Schneck Jr. of Lebanon, Pa. were right behind the leader, with Bauman already reaching third position from 11th starting spot by the time the caution waved on lap eight.

Not far behind also involved in the action were Logan Watt of Boyertown, Pa. (up from 15th), Adrianna Delliponti of Norristown, Pa. (up from 13th), Brett Gilmore of Kutztown, Pa. (up from 17th), Kyle Smith of Fleetwood, Pa. (up from 16th), and Michael Burrows of Annville, Pa.

Steffey would grab the lead from Hartzell on the restart, with Bauman continuing his charge forward on the high lane, grabbing second spot.

Steffey, who has been having some good showings lately, led until a lap ten restart, when Bauman was able to motor by and into the lead.

A good stretch of green flag action followed, with Bauman building a huge lead, but an intense battle was raging for second between Schneck Jr., Watt, Smith, and a fast-closing Brian Hirthler of Green Lane, Pa.

Just like the Modified main event, two quick cautions late in the race set up some late drama, but Bauman was not to be denied his second career Grandview Speedway win. Hirthler, who did not reach the top five until lap 17, was able to continue passing cars, and wound up second at the finish, putting in a late challenge for the win.

Following Bauman, who became the sixth different winner in as many T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman features this season was Hirthler, Watt, Smith, a late race charging Ryan Graver of Lehighton, Pa., Steffey, Schneck Jr., Gilmore, Mark Kemmerer of Green Lane, Pa., and Delliponti.

Qualifying heat races for the 38 cars on hand were won by Hartzell, Tom Miller Jr. of Boyertown, Pa., Bauman, and Struss, while Cody Manmiller of Philadelphia, Pa. and Kenny Bock of Oley, Pa. won the consolations.

The Wingless Super Sportsman made their annual visit to Grandview Speedway with Cliff Brian Jr. scoring the win. Brian Jr. started on the pole, lost the lead to Trent Yoder entering turn one on lap two, then the two raced hard for the next several laps until Brian Jr. was able to make the same outside groove pass entering turn one on lap nine, to re-take a lead he would never surrender.

Bill Brian Jr. of Ephrata, Pa. moved into the picture during the second half of the race putting pressure on Yoder, eventually grabbing second on lap 13, but would not be able to catch Cliff Brian Jr. in the remaining laps.

At the checkered flag it was Cliff Brian Jr. in for the win followed by Bill Brian Jr., Yoder, Chad Thomas of Middleburg, Pa. and Andy Burkhart of Reading, Pa.

Qualifying heat races were won by Brett Perigo of Stoystown, Pa. and Cliff Brian Jr.

Grandview Speedway will be presenting another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series program next week featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm.

The show on Saturday, June 10 will include qualifying events for both classes leading into a 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and a 25-lap feature for the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

This event will be preceded by The Outlaw Racing Series Enduro/Vintage program joined by the Xcel 600 Modifieds on Friday, June 9 starting at 7 pm.

Speedway management will be rolling back the clock on Saturday, June 24, with Back to the 90’s Night and just $10 grandstand admission!

Three special races are on the race schedule for the near future including the USAC National Sprint tour Eastern Storm Sprint Cars on Tuesday, June 13, PA 410 Sprint Car Speedweek on Tuesday, June 27, and a first-time presentation of the all-new High Limit 410 Sprint Car series on Tuesday, July 25, all starting at 7:30 pm.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

RESULTS SUMMARY – A.D. MOYER LUMBER COMPANY NIGHT – JUNE 3, 2023

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (30 laps): BRETT KRESSLEY, Jeff Strunk, Craig Von Dohren, Mike Lisowski, Doug Manmiller, Bobby Trapper Jr., Kevin Hirthler, Ryan Grim, Kevin Graver Jr., Ryan Watt, Tim Buckwalter, Ray Swinehart, Jimmy Leiby, Bobby Gunther-Walsh, John Willman, Jesse Leiby, Joe Funk, Jared Umbenhauer, Chris Gambler, Ron Haring Jr., Ryan Beltz, Chris Esposito, Eric Biehn, Craig Whitmoyer, Eddie Strada, Justin Grim, Dylan Swinehart, Darrin Schuler

DID NOT QUALIFY: Glenn Owens, Mark Kratz, Nate Brinker, Eric Kormann

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): LOGAN BAUMAN, Brian Hirthler, Logan Watt, Kyle Smith, Ryan Graver, Zach Steffey, Mike Schneck Jr., Brett Gilmore, Mark Kemmerer, Adrianna Delliponti, Addison Meitzler, Cody Manmiller, Jesse Hirthler, Nathan Mohr, Michael Burrows, Parker Guldin, Molly Struss, Kenny Bock, Kyle Hartzell, Tom Miller Jr., TJ Mayberry, Jesse Landis, Brad Grim, Zane Roth, Colton Perry, Hunter Iatalese, Mark Mohr

DID NOT QUALIFY: Dakota Kohler, Ronnie Solomon, Nick Faust, Joey Vaccaro, Keith Haring, Andy Ressler, Kaitlyn Bailey, Nate Horn, Tom Miller Sr., Dallas Breidenbach, Decker Swinehart

WINGLESS SUPER SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (20 laps): CLIFF BRIAN JR., Bill Brian Jr., Trent Yoder, Chad Thomas, Andy Burkhart, Troy Fraker, Brett Perigo, Steve Wilbur, Ricky Rutt, Jason Moore, DNS – Rohan Beasley

